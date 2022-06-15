George Morris Fuller, Sr., 90, of Valley Head, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Lavender Fields Assisted Living in Beverly.

Born March 9, 1932, at Lansdale, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late John Nelson Fuller and Anna Matilda Weiss Fuller.

Mr. Fuller was a Veteran, having served in the U. S. Coast Guard. He worked for NASA as a Senior Scientist.

In 1952, he married Alberta Mae Dominique Fuller, who was his loving wife for 65 years before she went to be with her Lord August 17, 2018. They lived in Melbourne, Florida, and had a home in Cass and a farm in Mingo. They also owned Moore’s Ready Mix in Cass.

Mr. Fuller attended Arbovale United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Hassell, of Smithfield, Virginia; three sons, George M. “Scooter” Fuller, Jr. (Virginia), of Valley Head, Thomas Fuller, of Morgantown, and John Fuller, of Richmond, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Laura, James, Clay, Brady, Travis, Jason, Candace, Elizabeth, Emily and Jacob; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday, June 13, 2022, at Arbovale United Methodist Church with Pastors Amy Paul and David Fuller officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

Interment was in Mingo Cemetery at Mingo.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton.