Thursday, May 25, 1972

Scholastic Events

Spelling and Math First Place Winners, Green Bank: Albert Carpenter, Philip Balister, Larry Offutt, Lewis Fromhart, Victoria Mullenax and Betty Ann Crist.

First Place Winners, Marlinton: Debbie Dean, 4th grade, Spelling; Sandra Woods, 8th Grade, Spelling; Tony Beverage, 4th Grade, Math.

– – –

PCHS Top 10 Students, Class of 1972: Marilyn Armstrong, Rebecca Cutlip, Cornell Moore, Donald Moore, Janice Nelson, Sandra Ryder, Patricia Simmons, James Smith, Shirley Wilfong and Jo Ellen Woods.

– – –

PCHS Track: Results from the Regional Track Meet. A total of 12 boys qualified for the State Meet.

In individual events, Dave Cain finished second in the shot put; Roger Sharp finished second in the discus, Timmy Cutlip was second in the pole vault, and Gary Cassell placed third in the 440- yard dash, for our only representative in an individual running event.

In the two-mile relay, a team composed of Jim Smith, Jeff Bowling, Dave Moore and Rusty Friel, finished third. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Jim Smith, Gary Kramer, Rick Wooddell and Matt Withers also finished third. In the final event of the day, the mile relay, PCHS was third again. This team is made up of Dave Moore, Tom Moore, Rusty Friel and Gary Cassell…

DEATHS

Mrs. Bertha Hefner, 90, of Elk Route, a daughter of the late Willard and Mary Grimes Overholt. Her husband, George Hefner, preceded her in death in 1944, and a son, Andy, died June 9, 1944, in World War II.

Mrs. Bessie Foster Simmons, 89; born at Blue Sulphur Springs, a daughter of the late George and Lillie Belle Foster. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Jesse H. Moore, 60, born at Stony Bottom, a son of Ellis and Eva Meeks Moore. Burial in Stony Bottom Cemetery.

David Higgenbotham, 49, of Huntersville; born at Harts Run, a son of the late Wash and Belle Higgenbotham. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Clyde Carpenter, 86, of Dunmore, died in Bend, Oregon.

Luther Cole Dulaney, 66, of Buckeye; born at Woodrow, a son of Thorton and Leona Dulaney. Burial at Williamsburg.