Lee Roy David Sprouse was born February 13, 1948, the son of Oliver and Lucille Galford Sprouse, of Dunmore. He was drafted in November, 1967 and began his tour in Vietnam on May 18, 1968, serving in the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry, A Company. Twenty-six days later, on June 25, 1968, Corporal Lee Roy David Sprouse was killed in action when he stepped on a mine in South Vietnam, Quang Ngai province.

Corp. Lee Roy David Sprouse is buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton, West Virginia. He is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. with his name inscribed on Panel 55w, Line 39. (Oliver and Lucille Sprouse Collection, Courtesy of Karen Sprouse Walton, ID: PHP004529)

