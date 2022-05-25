Jack Ivan Cromer, age 87, of Beverly, and, more recently, Elkins, departed this life Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, at the home of his daughter, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.

He had been in declining health for the past two years.

Born Thursday, November 15, 1934, at Durbin, he was a son of the late George Elbert Cromer, Jr. and Ruby Grace Burns Cromer.

On May 30, 1959, at Florence, South Carolina, he married the former Betty Rose Allen, who survives. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Jack was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, Class of 1952. He attended West Virginia University from 1952 to 1954 and then attended Smoke Jumpers School in Missoula, Montana. He did 19 jumps for the U. S. Forest Service in Montana, Oregon and Wyoming from 1954 to 1955, prior to joining the U.S. Marine Corps in January of 1956, where he proudly served three years. He then returned to WVU, where he graduated, Class of 1961, with a degree in Forestry. In 1962, he received his Master’s Degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Michigan.

He had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Elkins since 1968, where he sang in the Church Choir and the Gospel Messengers Quartet for 25 years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting, especially spring gobbler season. In fact, on this day eight years ago, Jack killed his last spring turkey.

Jack retired in March of 2000 after 37 years with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.

He was a loving husband, father and “Pop” who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nyal Gene Cromer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeffrey Harrison Cromer, and grandson, Benjamin Jack Cromer, of Beverly; daughter, Kimberly Michelle Lemasters, and husband, Clinton, and granddaughter, Mollie Elizabeth Lemasters, of Elkins; brother, George Junior Cromer, and wife, Carolyn, of Bogalusa, Louisiana; and sister, Aleda Dawn Gochenour, and husband, Robert, of Crimora, Virginia.

Jack’s request for cremation was honored.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 412 Randolph Avenue in Elkins with the Reverend Brett Rinehart and the Reverend Linda Roberts officiating.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at lohrbarbfuneralhome.com

Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements