Thursday, February 10, 1972\r\n\r\nThe past week has been good winter weather. Ten to eighteen inches of snow last Thursday and Friday \u2013 no school on Friday \u2013 with another four inches Sunday. Cold temperatures, too. Tuesday morning, it was ten below in town here, six below to the west at Howard Mullens\u2019 on Williams River, twenty-four below at Mrs. Virginia Buzzard\u2019s at Minnehaha Springs, and twenty below at Green Bank.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBy the grapevine we hear that Clyde Anderson is probably the first man to dig his potatoes in 1972. He dug four or five bushels of nice ones the second week in January \u2013 just in time to escape the hard freeze of the weekend of January 16.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe grapevine has been busy lately. Now another first in 1972 is that Floyd Shrader was cutting hay in January. Due to the wet weather he did not get all his hay in last fall. A few weeks ago, the good weather permitted him to cut some hay and feed it without baling.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nPenick Underwood, a young 84, took a long sled ride down the hill Sunday as he joined Mrs. Sam Curry\u2019s Sunday School Class in a sledding party.\r\n\r\nMarlinton Project\r\n\r\nThe Marlinton sewerage interceptor and treatment system and water improvement project will soon be up for bid. It has been worked on and talked about for so long, some people will believe it only when they see it\u2026\r\n\r\nCandidates\r\n\r\n\u201cI see West Virginia as having the greatest tourism potential of any state,\u201d said Richard \u201cDick\u201d Benson, Elkins Lumber broker and aviation enthusiast, as he filed his candidacy this week for state senate \u2026\r\n\r\nIn announcing his first bid for public office, Benson said he believes that \u201ctourism can become our greatest industry within a few short years.\u201d He added, however, that \u201cproper promotion and development of comprehensive programs will be required to bring the tourist industry to its peak\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nBIRTH\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Willie Ryder, of Minnehaha Springs, a son.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Ella May Bennett, 80, of Bartow, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County and a member of Elk Mountain Presbyterian Church at Cherry Grove. Burial in the Lambert Cemetery at Thornwood.\r\n\r\nClyde Jeff Houchins, 73, of Bartow, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County and a retired coal miner. Burial in the Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery.\r\n\r\nOkey Woolard, 73, of Marlinton, born in Greenbrier County a son of the late Washington and Elva Woolard. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery.\r\n
Leave a Reply