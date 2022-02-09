[caption id="attachment_85385" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/bears-den-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="346" class="size-full wp-image-85385" \/> One might not think to pull into a gas station parking lot to look for a delicious meal and cheerful service, but that's what customers can expect to find at The Bear's Den in Boyer.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIf you have a thing for gas station food, and interesting, little, out of the way spots where you\u2019re assured of getting a good meal and friendly service, then you will love, love, love The Bear\u2019s Den.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s a brisk, gray Saturday in January when my friends and I park beside the Liberty filling station and convenience store on Rt. 28\/92 in Boyer and carefully negotiate the ice as we walk to the right side of the building where a charming homemade sign, featuring a roaring bear, says, \u201cThe Bear\u2019s Den.\u201d\r\n\r\nWe\u2019re greeted by Briana Morgan, a friendly young lady \u2013 presumably our waitress.\r\n\r\nBriana knows her way around. She should, she\u2019s been working at The Bear\u2019s Den since her senior year at Pocahontas County High School.\r\n\r\nShe\u2019s now a junior at Davis and Elkins College, majoring in Biology with a minor in Chemistry, but she still works Wednesday and Thursday evenings and weekends at The Den.\r\n\r\n \u201cI like it here,\u201d she said, with a smile. \u201cI like our customers, and I like meeting new people.\u201d \r\n\r\nWe\u2019re also greeted by Jacob Taylor, a strapping young man who takes time out from cooking long enough to stick his head out of the kitchen and call out, \u201cWelcome, folks.\u201d\r\n\r\nBoth these young people have worked at The Bear\u2019s Den so long that they\u2019re family.\r\n\r\nOwners Herbie and Angela Fisher say that very thing.\r\n\r\n\u201cThose kids are great,\u201d Angela said. \u201cWhen we take our summer trip to the beach, Jacob and Briana are invited along \u2013\u201cjust like family.\u201d \r\n\r\nThe business was first owned by Big Jim Ryder and his wife, Violet. \r\n\r\nThey were operating the gas station, convenience store and the restaurant, which was called \u201cRyder\u2019s, when Herbie and Angela Fisher bought the business in 2013. \r\n\r\nAngela and Herbie came up with the bear theme and the name.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe decided to call it The Bear\u2019s Den, mostly after what people like to do around here,\u201d Angela explained. \u201cMost people are into hunting. \r\n\r\nWhen asked what brings the most compliments from customers, Briana says they\u2019re usually about the homemade flavors and the size of the portions.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd we also get a lot of remarks about how good our hamburger steaks are and about our honey dipped chicken.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThose seem to be some of our customers\u2019 favorites.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have lots of regulars who come in quite often,\u201d she explained. \r\n\r\nBreakfast customers like Darryl and Nancy Carr and the crew from Murphy\u2019s Auto keep the morning staff hopping. \r\n\r\nOf course, there\u2019s the regular lunch and supper crowd, too, who come back regularly for the wide selection of easy country fare.\r\n\r\nOn Sundays, there\u2019s the regular after-church crowd- \u201cneighbors like the Starks and the Barkleys who come every Sunday or at least three weeks a month,\u201d Angela Fisher explained. \r\n\r\nThe home brewed sweet tea is just like Mama used to make. But if you want to whet your whistle with another kind of brew, The Bear\u2019s Den carries a nice selection of domestic beers. \r\n\r\nBut there\u2019s no finding my favorite meal on the menu. You have to know to ask for the ribeye special.\r\n\r\nThis unpretentious gas station\/diner has some of the best ribeye steaks around and they know how to cook them to perfection.\r\n\r\nFriday and Saturday evenings, you can almost always get the ribeye special. I didn\u2019t know this until my last visit \u2013 you can also get a ribeye during the week \u2013 if there are any left from the weekend. \r\n\r\nThe $19.99 special comes with an absolutely delicious cut of beef \u2013 a steak so tender that it almost melts in your mouth \u2013 \u00a0and your choice of two sides, which can be a baked potato with butter and sour cream and a house salad, if you wish to order like I did. \r\n\r\nThe Bear\u2019s Den likes to stay up with the changing seasons and holidays so there\u2019s always a new bit of decorating to admire there. \r\n\r\nThe d\u00e9cor-a m\u00e9lange of charming bear themed tchotchkes \u2013 some of which are for sale \u2013 and even the caf\u00e9 style curtains featuring baby bears and baby fawns, reflect the restaurant\u2019s name.\r\n\r\nAngela is in charge of making sure that The Bear\u2019s Den gets the holiday treatment throughout the year. Right now they\u2019re decorated for Valentines Day.\r\n\r\nCome Valentine\u2019s Day, the restaurant will be packed, and the special will be surf and turf \u2013 rib eye steak and garlic buttered grilled shrimp.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn the summertime we are really busy with people who come in to ride the Cass train,\u201d Angela said. \u201cAnd we really get busy during the first week of deer season.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe restaurant has regulars who come back every year and there are always a few new customers who are experiencing The Bear\u2019s Den hospitality for the first time.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cOh, there are a lot of folks who come back year after year,\u201d our waitress, Briana, said, smiling. \u201cAnd it\u2019s so nice to visit with them while they\u2019re here and catch up on their news,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nWondering if it\u2019s a proprietary secret, I ask where the delicious steaks come from and am told they used to come from Kinder\u2019s Meat Market, but now they\u2019re right off the U.S. Food truck, which delivers almost all of The Bear\u2019s Den food supplies.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe don\u2019t know exactly why our steaks are so good, but I\u2019d be guessing it\u2019s why all our food is good here,\u201d Briana said, teasingly. \u201cIt\u2019s the love we put into everything we make.\u201d\r\n\r\nWeather might seem to be an issue for The Bear\u2019s Den customers up here in the north end of a big county where high elevations often bring in some low temps and large snowfalls this time of year.\r\n\r\nBut Briana says it hardly ever affects the little gas station restaurant.\u00a0\r\n \r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve had to close, due to weather, only a few times in all the years I\u2019ve been around,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nWhich is a good thing as Miss Violet Ryder, the former owner, makes an almost daily pilgrimage from her home across the creek to her former kingdom. \u00a0\r\n\r\nViolet came cruising into the restaurant and, with a mischievous grin, called out to the two young people on duty, \u201cHey, I want a chicken sandwich!\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cComing right up, Miss Ryder,\u201d was the reply. \r\n\r\nHer husband built the restaurant onto the building after the gas station and store got established. \r\n\r\nJim and Violet worked the gas station and then the store at the gas station and then opened the restaurant.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was just called Ryder\u2019s back then,\u201d Miss Violet recalled. \u201cEverything I cooked was homemade. I had a lady friend who made all the biscuits from scratch, for us, too.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI guess we were famous for my mashed potatoes and my coleslaw. I made my own dressing and raised my own cabbage and everything for that slaw. \r\n\r\n\u201cThere was a preacher\u2019s wife who\u2019d call quite often and want to know, \u2018What are you doing, Violet? Because I sure need a big bowl of coleslaw.\u2019 And I\u2019d make it for her. I sold a lot of coleslaw like that.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter Miss Violet leaves to make sure her \u201cbear dog is still livin\u2019,\u201d We go back to our dinner plates and eagerly dip into the brown gravy which Angela makes and quickly decide it\u2019s the best brown gravy in the world. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s perfect for soaking up any extra bites of the home made rolls, which are baked by Angela and Jacob. \r\n\r\nThey\u2019re light and fluffy and the perfect complement to the meal.\r\n\r\nJacob Taylor has been working at The Bear\u2019s Den since 2018. \r\n\r\nWhen he\u2019s not at the restaurant, you can find him hard at work at Jacob Meck\u2019s construction business. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe just do whatever needs to be done,\u201d Taylor says, smiling. \r\n\r\n\u201cWork in the kitchen, work out front with the customers. Whatever.\u201d\r\n\r\nOlivia Bickford, a local junior high school student, also works at The Bear\u2019s Den and has another job at the Appalachian Kitchen. \r\n\r\nThese Pocahontas County kids really know how to get after the work.\r\n\r\nThe restaurant employs four waitresses, two cooks (besides Angela), three dishwashers and a floater who can step in for just about any job on any day, when needed.\r\n\r\nAnd sometimes, as one would expect in the restaurant business, things get hectic.\r\n\r\n\u201cLast Valentine\u2019s Day we were really slammed and we ran out of steaks,\u201d Taylor remembered. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt could have been bad, but Trent\u2019s came to our rescue. \r\n\r\n\u201cThey went back in after hours and got us the steaks we needed. They really saved the day!\u201d he added. \r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s just how folks are around here. We help each other.\u201d\r\n\r\nHerbie and Angela Fisher have been married since 1997. They met at the Highland County Fair when they were teenagers. \r\n\r\nHerbie has been logging since 1999, since way before they owned the gas station, store and restaurant. \r\n\r\n\u201cHe still works at logging through the week and helps me with restaurant work in the evenings and on weekends,\u201d Angela said.\r\nBefore she became the reigning\u00a0\u201cshe bear\u201d at The Bear\u2019s Den, Angela worked at the Hermitage Restaurant and then leased the Hermitage Exxon from Madge Bledsoe for a couple of years.\r\n\r\n\u201cYes, restaurant work is hard work \u2013 very demanding,\u201d Angela admitted. \u201cThere\u2019s never a day off. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a full time job running a restaurant \u2013 everybody has to work!\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI think what we like best about owning the business and especially the restaurant is being able to see the people who come through \u2013 meeting new people \u2013 and sometimes they tell us old stories about the place,\u201d she related.\r\n\r\nThis place has always been a neighborhood meeting spot. \r\n\r\nPeople came for the country cooking and visiting. \r\n\r\nThe Valentine\u2019s special, Surf & Turf, featuring a ribeye steak and garlic buttered grilled shrimp will be served on Sunday, February 13, and Monday, February 14.\r\n\r\nHerbie and Angela want to thank to the community for their continued support and friendship over the years. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe have the best customers in the world,\u201d Angela said. \u201cWe have customers who drink three and four cups of coffee every morning and, of course, we only charge for the one. \r\n\r\n\u201cThey can feel at home and that\u2019s what brings them back!\u201d she laughed.\r\n\r\nWhy not check it out for yourself?\r\n\r\nStop by for a \u201cbeary\u201d good down home meal and some country hospitality at The Bear\u2019s Den at 10811 Potomac Highlands Trail (Route 28\/92) in Boyer, in northern Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nTheir phone number is 681-206-7973.\r\n\r\nAnd you can also visit The Bear\u2019s Den on Facebook.
Leave a Reply