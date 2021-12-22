Thursday, December 23, 1971\r\n\r\nAbout ten days ago, a powerful bird hit a storm window at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lee McMann on Lower Second Avenue. Going out, they found a bloodied and battered hawk of some kind, lying in the snow. They put it on the fence at the feeder and before too long it was gone. It had a tremendous wingspread and the McManns think it was a red tailed hawk.\r\n\r\nBenton Smith sends word to his friends that he \u201cfinally caught a bragging size fish\u201d \u2013 a bass, 25 inches long and weighing nine pounds and six ounces \u2013 in Florida.\r\n\r\nPaul Burks, Stanley Wooddell, with Tony Molley, of Lewisburg, went hunting around Kingstree, South Carolina. They brought back some nice mistletoe as well as a nice lot of quail and dove.\r\n\r\nMrs. Ernest White, of Minnehaha Springs, heard the frogs singing carols last Wednesday night. Saturday was a different story \u2013 cold, snow and high wind.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. George Ralph Goode, Sr., of Beard, a son, George Ralph, Jr.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Barb, of Hillsboro, a son, named Richard Ray.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Roy, of Weston, a son, named Ronald Eldridge, Jr.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gingerich, of Bartow, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Robert Brewer, of Durbin, a daughter.\r\n\r\nYour Schools\r\nTaylor Cremeans\r\nSuperintendent\r\n\r\nOn behalf of the Pocahontas County Board of Education and all employees, \u201cWe Wish You the Merriest\u2026 Happiest Christmas.\u201d\r\nAsk yourself this question:\r\n\r\nWhat is it that so distinguishes the Christmas Season from any other time of the year?\r\n\r\nIs it a gaily decorated tree peering through a frost spattered window?\r\n\r\nIs it the anticipation reflected in the faces of small children trying desperately to be good?\r\n\r\nIs it a gathering of friends and family joyfully reuniting? \r\n\r\nIs it being at peace with yourself and God, whatever you, as an individual, conceive him to be?\r\n\r\nWe think it is all these things, and considerably more. Of all the holidays in the year, there\u2019s none like the Yuletide season. The spirit that prevails is perhaps best defined as an attitude \u2013 a state of mind. Our spirits are lifted and our hope for all mankind is renewed.\r\n\r\nIt is the season for remembering good friends, such as you, to whom we wish the merriest of all Christmases, and a New Year filled to overflowing with an abundance of the good things that faith and life can bring\u2026
