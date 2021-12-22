NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, February 21, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14276\r\nESTATE OF: MARTHA MARIE BIGGS\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tRachel Virginia Pritt\r\n\t1683 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye WV 24924-9076\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14332\r\nESTATE OF: Kenny Clyde Hoke\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tMichael William Hoke\r\n\t427 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9064\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14333\r\nESTATE OF: HELEN M. WHITE\r\nEXECUTOR:\tLeroy R. White\r\n\t94 Elk Lane\r\n\tArbovale, WV 24915-5421\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14334\r\nESTATE OF: TERRY JEAN OBER\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tPamula Ober\r\n\t8752 Staunton Parkersburg Tpke.\r\n\tBartow, WV 24920-8544\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER 14336\r\nESTATE OF: RALPH BOGGS\r\nEXECUTOR:\tGlenn R. Boggs\r\n\t323 North Street\r\n\tRichlands, VA 24641-2916\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14337\r\nESTATE OF: DORTHA ARLINE VAUGHAN\r\nEXECUTOR:\tDennis Vaughan\r\n\t4108 Lobelia Road\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-8687\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14338\r\nESTATE OF: SANDRA K. MATHENY\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tLarry Matheny\r\n\tP. O. Box 7\r\n\tGreen Bank, WV 24944-0007\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on December 20, 20221.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n12\/23\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT \r\nOF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nTO: DAVID W. MACE\r\n784 Crooked Fork Road \r\nMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nRespondent\u2019s Date of Birth: November 27, 1985\r\n\tMagistrate Court Case No: 21-D-86\r\n\tFamily Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-78\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nPROTECTIVE ORDER\/HEARING DATE\r\nThe object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.\r\nThe object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.\r\nTO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:\r\nIf appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk\u2019s office.\r\nThis PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until January 11, 2022.\r\nA Final Hearing is scheduled for the 11th day of January, 2022, at 11 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.\r\nIssued this 16th day of December 2021, at 1:09 p.m.\r\nConnie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk\r\nBy: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n12\/23\/1c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT \r\nOF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nTO: DAVID W. MACE\r\n784 Crooked Fork Road\r\nMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nRespondent\u2019s Date of Birth: November 27, 1985\r\n\tMagistrate Court Case No: 21-D-85\r\n\tFamily Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-76\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nPROTECTIVE ORDER\/HEARING DATE\r\nThe object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.\r\nThe object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.\r\nTO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:\r\nIf appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk\u2019s office.\r\nThis PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until January 11, 2022.\r\nA Final Hearing is scheduled for the 11th day of January, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.\r\nIssued this 16th day of December 2021, at 1:09 p.m.\r\nConnie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk\r\nBy: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n12\/23\/1c\r\n\r\nNOTICE OF PROPOSED CONVEYANCE \r\nOF UNITED METHODIST CHURCH PROPERTY \u2013\r\nCASS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH\r\nNotice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will, on or after December 23, 2021, GRANT and CONVEY to the State of West Virginia, Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources, all of their right, title and interest in and to the following lot or parcel of land situate in the Town of Cass, Green Bank District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia and adjoining the land of The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. being the same lot or parcel of land conveyed to W. V. Hiner by J. C. Heaster and Lola B. Heaster, his wife by Deed bearing date on the 10th day of March, 1914, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia in Deed Book No. 52, Page 490, to which reference is hereby made.\r\nBOUNDED AND DESCRIBED as follows: Beginning at a stake on North side of alley and also on the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company\u2019s lines, between lot or parcel of land herein described and said Company, said stake being on a corner running N 59 \u00bd W. 118 feet to a stake, thence N 34 \u00bc E 286 \u00bd feet to a stake, thence N 67 \u00bd E 99 feet to a stake on W.Va. Pulp and Paper Company line, thence S 36 \u00be E. 272 feet to place of beginning, containing 30,298 Sq. feet more or less.\r\nAnd being the same property conveyed to C. P. Gillispie, et als, Trustees of the Cass Methodist Episcopal Church South from William V. Hiner et ux by Deed dated June 14, 1924 and recorded in the aforesaid Clerk\u2019s Office in Deed Book 62, at page 213.\r\nSaid Cass United Methodist Church was declared closed effective July 1, 2021 by resolution of a majority of the District Superintendents of the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.\r\nDated the 6th of December, 2021.\r\nBOARD OF TRUSTEES \r\nOF THE WEST VIRGINIA ANNUAL CONFERENCE\r\nOF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH\r\nBy: Robert N. File, Chancellor\r\n130 Main Street\r\nBeckley, West Virginia\r\n(304) 253-3358\r\n12\/16\/2\r\n\r\nIN THE COUNTY COMMISSION \r\nOF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nRE: Consolidation of a portion of Precinct 12 into Precinct 13 of the Central Magisterial District and creating Precinct 22 in the Southern Magisterial District. \r\nTHIS 21st day of December 2021, the County Commission of POCAHONTAS County, West Virginia, sitting in regular session does hereby ORDER its notice of intention to consolidate a portion of Precinct 12 of Central Magisterial District into Precinct 13 of the Central Magisterial District and to create Precinct 22 in the Southern Magisterial District, and ORDERS the polling place for Precinct 13 to be Brushy Flat \u2013 Central Union Community Church and Precinct 22 polling place to be Huntersville Baptist Church which is also the polling place for Precinct 23.\r\nThe Clerk is hereby directed to post this notice on the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse and at some public place in Central and Southern Magisterial Districts and to publish as a Class II Legal Advertisement prior to January 18th, 2022, when the County Commission shall make the said changes.\r\nIT IS SO ORDERED.\r\nENTERED this 21st day of December 2021.\r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION\r\n12\/23\/2c\r\n\r\nPUBLIC NOTICE\r\nThe West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and Appalachian Aggregates, LLC have proposed a settlement of an Administrative Consent Order which resolves violation(s) of the West Virginia Water Pollution Control Act. \r\nIn accordance with the proposed Consent Order, Appalachian Aggregates, LLC has agreed to pay administrative penalties and to comply with the Act. Final settlement is subject to comments received during the thirty (30) day period ending January 22, 2022. \r\nComments regarding this Administrative Order may be submitted to: John Vernon, Assistant Deputy Director; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; (304) 926-0499. Comments may also be submitted electronically to: DEP.Com ments@wv.gov \r\nThe proposed settlement may be viewed at the following address: http:\/\/www.dep.wv.gov\/ pio\/Pages\/Settle ments,Ordersouttopublic notice.aspx\t12\/23\/2c
