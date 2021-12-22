<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Obit.-Wanda-Sharp.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="284" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84544" \/>\r\n\r\nOn April 17, 1939, Francis K. \u201cDorie\u201d and Dovie L. Powers gave birth to their sixth child, a baby girl, whom they named Wanda June. \r\n\r\nWhen she was around 20, she was married to the late George \u201cMac\u201d McClain for a short time. It ended in a friendly divorce. \r\nIn a few years, love would find her again with the marriage to the late Jack Goldsmith \u2013 this, too, was not a marriage made in heaven and it ended in a divorce. \r\n\r\nThis marriage wasn\u2019t all bad, it produced three children. Yulonda June, who\u2019s been in heaven waiting for her mother for the last 10 years. Jackie Lee Goldsmith, who left this earth four months ago, and Jolinda (Goldsmith) Effinger, who was by her side when she took her last breath. \r\n\r\nWanda was born in Belington, raised in Pocahontas County, and attended Marlinton High School. Sometime in the 70s, Wanda attended nursing school at Davis and Elkins College, she would spend the next 30 plus years working as a nurse at Davis Memorial Hospital and the old Elkins Convalescent Center. \r\n\r\nWhile working at Elkins Convalescent Center, she met her third husband James \u201cJim\u201d Bibey. Although there was a 20 plus year difference in their ages, she raised a fine young man as a husband. I\u2019m not really sure how long they were married the first time, but they divorced and remarried years later. During all the ups and downs of this marriage Jim produced a child which Wanda and Jim later adopted. That child is known today as Michael Shane Bibey.\r\n\r\nAs fate would have it the late George \u201cMac\u201d McClain came back into the picture. Wanda reconnected with her ex-husband, and they were married a short time later. Although we thought this must be the one, it too ended in a mutual parting of ways (divorce) for the second time. \r\n\r\nUncle Mac, as we called him, loved our family so much that he never left. He fell in love with Wanda\u2019s sister, Bernice, and they were happily married until her passing.\r\n\r\nSometime later, Wanda reached out to the late Dharl Sharp, an old high school boyfriend, when she found out that his wife had passed away. This started a rekindling of the past and they were married within a few months. This marriage lasted for several years until she met the love of her life, another old high school sweetheart, Eddie Sharp. I wish she could have had more time with him, but the Lord took him home after they had been married for about three years.\r\n\r\nHer life reminds me of the Julio Iglesias song, \u201cTo all the Girls I\u2019ve loved before,\u201d but Wanda\u2019s version would be \u201cTo all the Men I\u2019ve loved before\u201d. \r\n\r\nWe used to joke and say she was trying to keep up with Liz Taylor. \r\n\r\nOne thing you could say about Wanda was she loved a lot in her lifetime. \r\n\r\nShe also loved the Lord. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Elkins, and followed the teachings of Arnold Murry from Shepherds Chapel. Over the years she held many Bible studies in her home with her family and friends.\r\n\r\nWanda was an excellent cook. Her homemade biscuits would put Betty Crocker out of business, and her peanut butter pies were out of this world.\r\n\r\nIf you look up the word stubborn in the dictionary you\u2019ll find Wanda\u2019s picture. She was a stubborn strong-headed woman, a storyteller and a jokester.\r\n\r\nWanda loved to laugh and make others laugh with her. Her magnetic personality caused everyone to gravitate to her at all our family functions and, if needed, she always had a shoulder to cry on.\r\n\r\nPreceding Wanda in this departure were her brothers, Murl Powers and Russel Jerry Powers; sisters, Juanita Fansler, Bernice White McClain, Arveda Daman and Joyce Maize.\r\n\r\nLeft to carry on family traditions are a sister, Okareta Blake; brother in-law, Johnny Maize; special niece, Debbie Shreve; eight grandchildren, Tisha Daman, Travis Goldsmith, Seth Goldsmith, Jessica Daugherty, Adam Goldsmith and Ezra Lowers, Jason Orr and JD Orr; and 10 great-grandchildren, Laci Monroe, Kristen Daman, Hunter Daman, Bryson Connor Goldsmith, Cameron Lee Goldsmith, Nevaeh June Goldsmith, Andrew Bibey, Steven Collins, Ivy Moneypenny and Madison Allman; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Stacy and John Coffman, who were helpful in the last few years of her life. \r\n\r\nAfter years of failing health, she went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of December 18, 2021.\r\n\r\nDonations in her memory may be made to the Church of the Brethren in Elkins.\r\n\r\nThese are the glory days of my Aunt Wanda\u2019s life as I knew her. By her niece Brenda Alvarado

Final Rites will be conducted at the Lohr and Barb Funeral Home, in Elkins Thursday, December 23, at noon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. 

Interment will be in Mountain State Memorial Gardens at Gilman.
