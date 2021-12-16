[caption id="attachment_84431" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Pres.-Poca.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="471" class="size-full wp-image-84431" \/> Photographing a Locomotive \u2013 December 1966[\/caption]\r\n\r\nA photographer with a circuit camera can be seen on the left in this photo taken December 14, 1966. The subject is a Heisler locomotive with a caboose approaching a water tank, probably near Cass. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS002763)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
