[caption id="attachment_83977" align="aligncenter" width="699"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/DSC_0797.jpg" alt="" width="699" height="425" class="size-full wp-image-83977" \/> February 1910 \u2013 One of the most disastrous wrecks in the history of the Greenbrier Division occurred opposite the tannery above Durbin, when the morning train 141 was derailed and engineer C. J. Dean fatally injured and fireman Tom Gilhooly lost an arm. Day had hardly dawned and heavy fog prevented the engineer from seeing two large bulls lying close together on the track. The engine struck both animals and rolled over the embankment. The coaches did not leave the track. Mr. Dean, of Clifton Forge, was one of the oldest and best known engineers on the C & O Railroad and had been running on this division almost from the time the road was opened for traffic. Henry Biggs photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThursday, November 11, 1971\r\n\u00a0\r\nPaul Gladwell has retired from the barbering business and Doug Dunbrack bought his shop equipment. Paul has been a barber for 43 years in Covington, Baltimore, Cass and Marlinton, 34 years of which has been in the same shop at the rear of the Smoke House pool room.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nKatherine McClure reports a beautiful rainbow on the fog to the northwest of the Ruckman home in the Marvin Chapel community at 7:39 Monday morning. We don\u2019t know of any sign connected with this.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJim Schaffner reports 8 above at Seneca State Forest Monday morning, a distinct change in the weather the past week. Snow on Cheat last Wednesday night.\u00a0\u00a0With a little snow.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nGround was broken Tuesday for the new stockyard at the fairground.\r\n\r\nYOUR SCHOOLS\r\nTaylor Cremeans, Supt.\r\n\r\nReports from principals indicated that Pocahontas County\u2019s first \u201cTeacher Visitation Day,\u201d November 11, was very successful. More than one hundred teachers and teacher aides combined to visit more than 600 homes of parents who had children attending county schools.\r\n\r\nMany teachers expressed some surprise at the kindness and hospitality of many homes visited. Parents commented that they enjoyed the brief visit of the teachers and hoped this kind of relationship will continue.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Raymond Gibson were the high bidders at the public auction of Huntersville School November 6. Their bid was $4,625.\r\n\r\nDue to the continuing coal strike, I will not recommend the use of school facilities after regular school hours for any activities another than school connected.\r\n\r\nAll Pocahontas County Schools will be closed Monday, November 22, for \u201cDeer Day,\u201d and Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving.\r\n\u00a0\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Icy Vesta Sharp, 87, of Frost;\u00a0\u00a0born at Thorny Creek, a daughter of the late Jacob and Isabelle Shrader. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThomas Wilbert (Pop) Smith, 74, of Marlinton; born at Riverton, Illinois, a son of the late Thomas Patrick and Emma Davis Smith. Retired federal custodial officer, deputy sheriff and Justice of the Peace for Edray District. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Alice G. Hodson, 85, of Geneva, Ohio, formerly of Dunmore. Born in Boyer, a daughter of C. K. and Annie Tracy Lantz. Burial in the Lantz Cemetery at Boyer.\r\n
Leave a Reply