According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nKathy Lynn Atkins, 54, of Radcliff, Kentucky, pleaded guilty October 20 to a charge of no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJohn D. Brewer, Jr., 57, of Bartow, pleaded guilty October 20 to a charge of failure to obtain permit for excess size and weight \u2013\u00a014,300 pounds overweight. He was assessed $400.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDonald L. Kyle, 80, of Mill Creek, pleaded guilty October 25 to a charge of improper passing. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nPhyllis J. McCray, 42, of Durbin, pleaded no contest October 22 to a charge of faulty tail lamps. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nLakota Dale Coberly, 27, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 22 to a charge of reckless driving. He was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nWade Mitchell McCarty, 20, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest October 5 to charges of obstructed view, unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, alteration of motor vehicle and unsigned registration card. He was assessed $781 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMadison Drew Snyder, 23, of Snowshoe, pleaded guilty October 13 to charges of no vehicle insurance and possession of marijuana, less than 15 grams. He was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Jennifer Dunz\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nDre\u2019Shaun Coleman, 23, of Richmond, Virginia, pleaded guilty October 14 to a charge of drivers must be licensed. He was assessed $420.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDerrick Michael Fike, 33, of Montrose, pleaded no contest October 20 to a charge of gross weight \u2013\u00a0single axle tridem \u2013\u00a0allowed 77,000 pounds, portable scale weight was 81,150 pounds. He was assessed $204.75 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nWilliam Tyler Flanagan, 28, of Greenville, pleaded no contest October 25 to charges of speeding and expired motor vehicle inspection. He was assessed $375.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJames Amos Hartwell, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 20 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJonathan A. Royal, 59, of Cass, pleaded guilty October 13 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nSamuel Matthew Swartz, 19, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty October 26 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration, no certificate of insurance, no person may drive any motor vehicle upon a street without a valid driver\u2019s license and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $966 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nKelli Marie Tallman, 34, of Cass, pleaded no contest October 14 to charges of unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, obstructed view and certificate of insurance. She was assessed $540.75 in court costs and fines.
