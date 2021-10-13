[caption id="attachment_83574" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/50-years-HOP.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="572" class="size-full wp-image-83574" \/> Arnout Yeager, Mrs. Glenna Hayes and Mr. and Mrs. Mack H. Brooks attended a workshop for Leaders of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees at Jackson\u2019s Mill, September 21-22, 1971.[\/caption\r\n\r\nThursday, October 14, 1971\r\n\r\nFloyd Shrader and Stanley Wooddell each bagged a large wildcat while groundhog hunting on the Shrader Farm in the Browns Mountain section last week.\r\n\r\nPCHS Student Council\r\n\r\nThe Student Council Officers were elected by the entire student body. The members each represent a homeroom and were elected at the beginning of the school year.\r\n\r\nThe Council meets every two weeks to consider business of interest to the students of PCHS.\r\n\r\nPresident: Dennis Hunter. Vice President: Denise Wilmore. Secretary-Treasurer: Terri Butcher. Reporter: Susan Crews.\r\n\r\nMembers: Marla Chestnut, Penny Cosner, Caren Cummins, Gilbert Dean, Donna Dunbrack, Randall Galford, Brigetta Henderson, Charlene Hogan, Cathy Johnson, Bill Killinger, Vicki Killinger, Danny Lester, Sonya Mullenax, Vonnie Myers, Janice Nelson, Terri Payne, Caroline Rose, Gary A. Sharp, Pamela Simmons, Debbie Varner, Shirley Wilfong, Rick Wooddell.\r\n\r\nHillsboro Fire Department\r\n\r\nResults of the King and Queen contests are as follows:\r\n\r\n3rd grade \u2013 Queen, Angela Pyles, daughter of Verle and Delores Pyles, Hillsboro. King, Randall Wiley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Wiley, Beard.\r\n\r\n1st grade \u2013 Runner up: Teresa Kay Workman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Workman, Hillsboro. Charles (Chuck) Workman, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Workman, Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nBROWNSBURG\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, September 19, 1971, Mrs. Carolyn Stewart, Faye Stewart and Mildred Wilson were hostesses for a dinner, served at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Stewart at Brownsburg, to the following relatives and friends: Mr. and Mrs. Carl E. Boggs, Kansas City, Missouri; S. Sergeant Paul Boggs, Hills Air Force Base, Utah; Wilbur Boggs, Mary Evans and Clara Wilson, of Dowagiac, Michigan; Miss Georgia Caleb, of Nile, Michigan; Herold Stewart and children, Charles Town; Mrs. Martha Barbor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mrs. Mabel Boggs, Mrs. Willie Ann Boggs, Rev. and Mrs. Sanford Boggs, Mrs. Robert Bush, Clarence Wheeler, William Boggs, Josephine Boggs and Lee Boggs.\r\n\r\nENGAGEMENT\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Clarence E. Copen, of Cass, announce the engagement of their daughter, Janet Ann, to Roger Lee Orndorff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Orndorff, of Arbovale.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nOn August 7, 1971, at eleven o\u2019clock in the morning, Carol Bernadean Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Moss Jones, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, became the bride of Norman Lee Alderman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Alderman, of Huntersville.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Randall G. Biller, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, a daughter, named Sarah Margaret. The mother is the former Mary VanReenen.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nArthur Jordan 75, of Minnehaha Springs, burial in the family cemetery near his home.\r\n\r\nEarl B. Ruckman, 50, of Barboursville, formerly of Huntersville; born on Knapps Creek, a son of Everett W. Ruckman and the late Mrs. Edith Benson Ruckman. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\n
