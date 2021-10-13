<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/DSC_0489.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="604" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83576" \/>\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIt only took from Thursday evening, September 30, to Monday morning, October 4, for a magnificent chainsaw sculpture of a bear to materialize north of the Veterans Memorial Bridge at the intersection of Rts. 219 and 39.\r\n\r\nRichard Hamilton, a professional chainsaw carver from Pennsylvania, brought his 14 years of experience to town and created an immediate sensation.\r\n\r\nHamilton crafts hundreds of such sculptures each year and specializes in wildlife sculptures of deer, eagles, bears and the like.\r\n\r\nHamilton, his wife, Brittany, and their five young children arrived in Marlinton Thursday evening and the sculptor got right to work on his creation.\r\n\r\nThe sculpture was commissioned by the Mon Forest Towns Partnership and is designed to draw attention to the amenities in Marlinton, as one of the Mon Forest towns. \u00a0\r\n\r\nThe Marlinton bear was fashioned from a sycamore log salvaged from a large tree near the mini-park on First Avenue.\r\n\r\nThe bear quickly became part of Marlinton\u2019s landscape, drawing interested onlookers to watch Hamilton deftly wielding a chainsaw, turning a rough piece of timber into an evocative sculpture before their eyes.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe statue was made possible by funding that was received by the Mon Forest Towns partnership,\u201d said Cindy Sandeno, District Ranger for the\u00a0Marlinton\/White Sulphur Springs District of the Monongahela National Forest.\r\n\r\n\u00a0\u201cThis was part of our signage project to help draw attention to Mon Forest Towns.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe saw this as a great opportunity to create a focal point at the intersection of Route 219 and Route 39, which we hope will draw the eye to the bridge and draw visitors across the river to explore all that Marlinton has to offer.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cWith the logging history of the town, we thought a wooden sculpture was appropriate. We were so glad to actually be able to use a sycamore log from the Town of Marlinton.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cWe love tying the sycamore log from which the bear sculpture is made to the history of Marlin and Sewell, the first \u2018residents\u2019 of what is now Marlinton,\u201d Sandeno said.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs Pocahontas County residents know, the early history of Marlinton records that in 1751, land surveyors John Lewis and his son, Andrew, came upon two intrepid explorers \u2013 Jacob Marlin and Stephen Sewell, who had been living at the mouth of Knapps Creek.\r\n\r\nThe partners had built a cabin but had fallen out because of religious differences, causing Sewell to famously move from the cabin into a hollowed out sycamore tree. \r\n\r\nSo the chainsaw bear sculpture made from a sycamore tree represents history coming full circle in the 250-year saga of Marlinton. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re really excited to have this bear here, greeting visitors to Marlinton and Pocahontas County,\u201d Mayor Sam Felton said. \u201cIt will be a nice place for folks to stop and rest and take some pictures. They may even enjoy a picnic there at the picnic table beside the river.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019d like to thank everyone who pitched in and helped make this happen,\u201d Sandeno continued.\r\n\r\n\u201cDavid Buck and Mark Beverage created the base for the statue and helped get the log in place.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cMitchell Chevrolet stepped in and provided the use of a small excavator and cement mixer, which they graciously donated,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd Appalachian Sport and Chuck Workman donated the kayak.\u201d\r\n\r\nA charming signpost made from wooden directional signs has also been erected beside the sculpture. \r\n\r\nIt points visitors toward pertinent businesses and services available in and around town. \r\n\r\nAll in all, a vacant lot has been transformed into a welcoming spot for visitors and residents alike, with a dash of history thrown in for good measure.\r\n
Leave a Reply