Laura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nCOVID can\u2019t stop everything, thank goodness.\r\n\r\nBack by popular demand, the Family Resource Network, in collaboration with the Pocahontas County Art Council, will host the Empty Bowls dinner again this year \u2013 and it\u2019s shaping up to be a wonderful evening.\r\n\r\nThe fifth annual fundraiser will be held in the Pocahontas County Opera House Thursday evening, October 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. \r\nAs in years past, the meal will consist of a variety of delicious homemade soups \u2013 made by some of the best cooks in the county \u2013 accompanied by breads and desserts. \r\n\r\nThis community dinner is an excellent opportunity for friends and family to gather together for a good cause.\r\n\r\nOf course, each diner will also leave with their choice of a unique, handmade piece of pottery \u2013 a bowl fashioned by local artists, Erik Stahl, Tracy Walker, Alison Flegel and Cynthia Guerreri.\r\n\r\nTickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.\r\n\r\nAll proceeds from this event will benefit the Harvest House Food Pantry, a program sponsored by the Pocahontas County Family Resource Network. \r\n\r\nAttendees are urged to observe COVID safety precautions. \r\n\r\nFor more information, or to purchase a ticket, call 304-799-6847 or send a Facebook message to PCFRN \u2013 Pocahontas County Family Resource Network.
