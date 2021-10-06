Thursday, October 7, 1971\r\n\r\nFormer Marine Corporal Clifford M. Simmons, of Marlinton, was commended by the United States Marine Corps on 7 September 1971, when he was presented the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat \u201cV.\u201d\r\n\r\nCorporal Simmons, who is now attending Concord College, was awarded the medal for \u201cMeritorious Service\u201d in connection with combat operations against the enemy in the Republic of Vietnam from 2 October 1969 to 3 December 1970. He is the son of Clem Simmons.\r\n\r\nWeather\r\nSeptember 1971\r\nMinimum temperature \u2013 41 degrees\r\nMaximum temperature \u2013 86 degrees\r\nRainfall \u2013 6.69 inches\r\nAverage high temperature \u2013 79.4\r\nAverage low temperature \u2013 52.3\r\n\r\nPunt, Pass and \r\nKick Winners\r\nAge 8 Group\r\nFirst Place \u2013 Brian Waslo, Arbovale\r\nSecond Place \u2013 Harold Carpenter, Green Bank.\r\nThird Place \u2013 David Smith, Marlinton\r\nAge 9:\r\nFirst Place \u2013 Mark Hamilton Carpenter, Arbovale\r\nSecond place \u2013 Samuel Pondexter, Marlinton\r\nThird place \u2013 Kevin Workman, Hillsboro\r\nAge 10:\r\nFirst Place \u2013 Jeffrey Barb, Marlinton\r\nSecond Place \u2013 Richard Oref, Green Bank\r\nThird Place \u2013 Keith Pondexter, Marlinton\r\nAge 11:\r\nFirst Place, \u2013 Mark Waslo, Arbovale\r\nSecond Place \u2013 Richard Crews, Arbovale\r\nAge 12:\r\nFirst Place, \u2013 Marty Beverage, Buckeye\r\nSecond Place \u2013 Vincent Luzuka, Marlinton\r\nThird Place \u2013 Albert Pondexter, Marlinton\r\nAge 13:\r\nFirst Place \u2013 Steven Gillispie, Arbovale\r\nSecond Place \u2013 Christopher Mullens, Huntersville\r\nThird Place \u2013 Johnny Joe Totten, Marlinton\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMiss Bonnie Colleen Palmer, 15, of Ronceverte; born at Hillsboro, a daughter of Mrs. Mabel Palmer and the late Ernest Palmer\r\nHenry S. Messer, Sr., 74; born in Pocahontas County, a son of the late Granville and Mary Messer. He married Carmen Emma Daniels at Hillsboro in 1930. Burial in Mountain State Memorial Gardens near Elkins.\r\n\r\nUriel Davis, 80, a Washington pianist and brother of band leader, Meyer Davis, died in Winter Park, Florida.\r\n\r\nMr. Davis was born in Philadelphia and lived in Ellicott City, Maryland, and Green Bank, before his family moved to Washington, in 1902.\r\n\r\nHe began appearing professionally when he was 11. A composer of many songs and works for piano, Mr. Davis wrote \u201cHorse Trot,\u201d which was popular in the 1920s. He played at the White House during Woodrow Wilson\u2019s presidency. Mr. Davis was an officer in charge of Army bands in World War I and later was public relations director for his brother\u2019s band\u2026\r\n\r\nHe was a cousin of Adolph and Leon Cooper. Mr. Davis\u2019 father insisted on the Coopers moving to Cass in 1904 and they often came back to visit.\r\n
