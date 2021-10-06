The Pocahontas Times\r\nJohn E. Campbell, Editor and Proprietor\r\nHuntersville, West Virginia\r\nTerms of Subscription: $1.00 per year\r\n\r\nApril 1891\r\n\r\nShould any of our subscribers fail to get their paper regularly, they will please notify us by postal card, and as far as lies in our power, we will cheerfully supply all missing numbers. Occasionally papers get lost in the mails, and without investigating the matter, the subscriber jumps to the conclusion that his paper was withheld by the publisher. Make your complaints direct to us and we will see that you get the paper regularly.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIf people could buy lots at anything like a reasonable price, Huntersville would improve rapidly and a genuine boom would be upon us. We know of at least a half dozen families who would like to locate at once with us if they could get homes or lots to build on. There are a few parties in our town, who own all the building property and won\u2019t sell it for three times the real worth of it. They seem to think our town will become a city some day, and they can become wealthy off of a few acres of real estate. How is a town to build up if you don\u2019t give it a start? Sell a few lots at something like a reasonable price and give the town a start, and your property will become valuable as the town grows.\r\n\r\nHOME NEWS\r\n\r\nSeveral wagons passed through this place this week for Millboro Depot.\r\n\r\nAttorney L. M. McClintic has been confined to his bed for 10 days with influenza.\r\n\r\nMr. J. W. McAlpin, of Split Rock, passed through Huntersville, today on his way to Va.\r\n\r\nR. F. McElwee, of Dunmore, passed through town the first of the week on his way to Ronceverte.\r\n\r\nJas. W. Loury, Esp., of Brown\u2019s creek, was in town today, and wants to come back again, if possible, when it rains.\r\n\r\nWANTED: A few lbs. of nice, fresh butter at THE TIMES office. Will pay 20 cts. per lb. for it, if brought this week.\r\n\r\nMr. Amos Barlow, merchant of this place, is in Northern cities this week buying spring and summer goods.\r\n\r\nGeo. W. Wagner, Esq., proprietor of Hotel by Wagner, left the first of the week for a two-week trip to Pennsylvania.\r\n\r\nThe foundation is being laid and the carpenter work commenced on THE POCAHONTAS TIMES printing office, adjoining the Courthouse square and law office of Atty. McClintic.\r\n\r\nSheriff J. C. Arbogast and son, Earl, left Monday morning for the state penitentiary having in custody David Rader, who was sentenced to one year at our last term of Court.\r\n\r\nThe city papers are all right if your want them, but it is the local paper that advertises your business, your schools, your churches, your numerous societies, sympathizes with you in your affliction and rejoices in your prosperity. In short, it is your local paper that mentions the thousand and one items in which you are interested during the year and which you do not find in the city papers.\r\n\r\nSWAGO SIFTINGS\r\n\r\nAs Buckeye has someone to send you brevities, so Swago must be emulous, and furnish some siftings.\r\n\r\nThis romantic stream retains its Indian name, and perhaps, means playful water. It rushes toward its home in the Greenbrier like a playful child to its mother.\r\n\r\nThe valley and its contiguous hills are occupied by a quiet and interesting people, bearing very worthy names, and much is to be expected of persons claiming snellan ancestry.\r\n\r\nPersons visiting Swago have nothing but complimentary words for the people, unless a buggy wheel comes off. Then prayers are ejaculated for the saving of the world and heavenly wrath invaded upon those having monkey wrenches.\r\nThe worthy and well-known citizen Capt. Gratton Miller has not been well since the deep snow. His family is greatly bereaved by the recent decease of the dutiful son, Hermit. His loss is irreparable to his aged parents, who have now five sons in their graves\u2026\r\n\r\nThe aged Mrs. Sadler, a pensioner as the widow of a soldier in the War of 1812, is quite infirm, at the home of her son, William.\r\n\r\nYours truly,\r\nCLARK TIDDYPOTS\r\n\r\nHillsboro Happenings\r\n\r\nMr. Andrew Price spent Sunday in our town. He was on his way to the depot after his mother. He was accompanied from this point by Miss Annette Ligon, who was leaving for Virginia to study stenography.\r\n\r\nMr. E. I. Holt and wife left this morning \u2013 Mr. H. for Baltimore to buy his spring goods and Mrs. H. to visit at Hamlin until his return.\r\n\r\nA large wild cat has been visiting the grove on the east side of town and creating quite an excitement the past few days.\r\n\r\nMr. Jas. Bright, of Lewisburg, and Willie Wade of this place, left last week for Harrisonburg, with nine fine horses and two mules for sale for Mr. Wm. H. Overholt, of this place. Unfortunately one of them got water foundered at Huntersville and is now in a bad fix.\r\n
