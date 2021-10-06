NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, November 29, 2021\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14258\r\nESTATE OF: WILLARD NEIL PINGLEY\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tJerry Alan Pingley\r\n\t30 Baxter Street\r\n\tElkins, WV 26241-3575\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14296\r\nESTATE OF: MICHAEL BLIX MCNEILL\r\nCO-ADMINISTRATOR:\tJamie Carlton McNeill\r\n\t13260 Seneca Trail\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9172\r\nCO-ADMINISTRATRIX:\tRhonda Lynn Withers\r\n\t4182 Jerico Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-6799\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14298\r\nESTATE OF: RUSSELL WADE ARBOGAST, SR.\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tReba Jean Arbogast\r\n\t1273 Little Italy Road\r\n\tCass, WV 24927-9093\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14299\r\nESTATE OF: JOHNNY HUBERT BARTON\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tMarilyn Charlotte Barton\r\n\t1749 Cass Road\r\n\tSlaty Fork, WV 26291-9021\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on September 28, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, December 6, 2021\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14301\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: September 28, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: MARY UNDERWOOD KREFT\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:\tMary Joy Felts\r\n\t3560 Jug Factory Road\r\n\tGreer, SC 29651-5261\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on September 28, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n10\/7\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE CIRCUIT\/FAMILY COURT \r\nOF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nIN RE: CHANGE OF NAME FROM: JULIA DERRINGER\r\nTO: JULIA GLANDORFF\r\n\t\t\t\tCASE NO: 21-D-49\r\nLEGAL NOTCE OF PUBLICATION\r\nCHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING\r\nNotice is hereby given that on the 12th day of October, 2021, at 3 o\u2019clock p.m. at Family Court, 818C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, on said day, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard before the Honorable Joyce H. Morton, Judge, Julia Derringer will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, for the entry of an order by said Court changing her name from Julia Derringer to Julia Glandorff, at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard, if they so desire.\r\nYou are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.\r\nA copy of said petition can be obtained from Clerk of the Circuit\/Family Court Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954.\r\nDated this 21st day of September 2021.\r\nJulia Derringer\r\nPro Se Petitioner\r\n9\/30\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000070 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: MEGAN J. PITZER, MEGAN J. PITZER, FREDDIE BOONE, JR, FIDUCIARY, FREDDIE BOONE, JR, BLAKE & BOONE ACCOUNTING CORP, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000070, LT 1 \u2013 4, BLK 62, 170X160X65X120, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of PITZER, MEGAN J., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,629.70\r\nAmount of subsequent years\u2019 taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,428.66\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t $1,060.76 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$4,119.12\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000074 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000074, LT 21-22, BLK 29, 60 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,277.43\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,089.91\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,625.67 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00 \r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000072 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties You will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000072, LT 1-2, BLK 17, 50 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,100.51 \r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$936.07\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,294.91 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000073 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000073, LT 19-20, BLK 29, 60 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$206.51 \r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$93.11\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00 \r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$1,557.95 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c \r\n\r\nFULL-TIME POSITION AVAILABLE\r\nCLASS II WATER PLANT OPERATOR\r\nThe Town of Marlinton has a full-time position available for a Class II Water Plant Operator. Job details include: lifting\/moving fifty (50) pounds or more on a frequent basis, unloading bulk chemicals, water treatment testing and analysis and participation in treatment operations. \r\nBenefits include: paid holidays, paid personal days, furnished uniforms, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance.\r\nApplicant must have a non-restricted Class II or higher Water Plant Operator\u2019s license from the State of West Virginia, a valid West Virginia driver\u2019s license and must pass a drug screening and background check.\r\nApplications may be obtained from (and returned to): Marlinton Town Office, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 or by calling 304-799-4315 or via email at townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net \r\nAll applications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021.\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.\r\n9\/16\/4c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE \u2013 DURBIN TOWN JUDGE\r\nThe Town of Durbin is accepting applications for the position of Town Judge. The successful applicant will hold court once or twice a month during evening hours. \r\nApplicant must pass a background check. \r\nIf the applicant is not an attorney, he or she must attend a scheduled class in Charleston Tuesday, October 26, 2021. \r\nIf interested, please contact Mayor Shereen Bailey at 304-456-3271 for more details and applications. \r\nAll applications must be returned no later than Monday, October 11, 2021.\r\nShereen Bailey, Mayor\r\nTown of Durbin\r\n9\/30\/2c\r\n\r\nAccepting Bids\r\nPocahontas County Senior Citizens is now accepting sealed bids for a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4-Door Sedan. Approximate mileage is 175,000 miles. Vehicle has received regular maintenance. Vehicle can be seen at the Marlinton Senior Center. \r\nSealed bids can be delivered in person or by mail to the corporate office at 20626 Seneca Trail Marlinton, WV 24954. \r\nBids must be received by noon Friday, October 22, 2021. If bids are mailed, please mark VEHICLE BID on front of envelope. \r\nBids will be opened and accepted on October 22, 2021 at 1:15pm. \r\nPCSC reserves the right to withhold and\/or reject any or all bids.\r\n10\/7\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nThere will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit via video conference Thursday, October 14, 2021. All interested parties may attend.\r\n Please contact jedwards@wvpd11.us to receive information to connect.\r\n10\/7\/1c
