Thursday, September 30, 1971\r\n\r\nMrs. Harvey Bright sent us some whopping big tomatoes, the biggest weighing three pounds.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys won First Place in a band contest at the First Annual Mountain State Bluegrass Festival, held at Lake Stevens Park near Beckley. They also played a live performance over WVAR Radio, Richwood, at the Nicholas County Fair, which was held at Summersville September 4.\r\n\r\nCONTEST\r\n\r\nThe Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and Hillsboro Firemenettes will sponsor a king and queen contest to choose the King and Queen of the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department for the coming year. One boy and one girl have been chosen from each grade to compete for King and Queen. The couple collecting the most money will be selected. All money will go to the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department. The King and Queen will be given $5.00 each in prize money.\r\n\r\nContestants:\r\nFirst Grade: Teresa Kay Workman \u2013 Charles Workman\r\nSecond Grade: Robin Hilleary \u2013 Ronald Simmons\r\nThird Grade: Angela Pyles \u2013 Randall Wiley\r\nFourth Grade: Melanie Rose \u2013 John Simmons\r\nFifth Grade: Teresa McCoy \u2013 Phillip Hill.\r\nSixth Grade: Jane Pritchard \u2013 George Keaton\r\nSeventh Grade: Sherrie Taylor \u2013 Bobby Powell\r\nEighth Grade: Debbie Scott \u2013 John Puffenbarger\r\n\r\nOur Men and Women in Service\r\n\r\nU. S. Army Specialist 5, and Mrs. Jeryl P. Duncan and little daughter, Michelle, Lee, recently spent 30 days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Duncan, at Buckeye, and other relatives at Marlinton.\r\n\r\nSpec. 5 Duncan had served 18 months\u2019 tour of duty on Okinawa. His wife and daughter were with him, the daughter being born there\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHDAY PARTY\r\n\r\nThere was a surprise birthday dinner given Sunday, September 19, at Cummings Creek Church of God after the services on the church lawn in honor of Rev. Edward Markley, of Mill Creek, pastor of the church.\r\n\r\nThose attending the dinner were Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Dean, Debbie and Kim, Mr. and Mrs. Basil Ryder, Mildred and Patricia, Mr. and Mrs. Arick Ryder, Susie Markley, Wanda Waybright, Barbara Doyle and sons, Timmy, Gregory and Billy, Twila Hoover, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Hoover, Bonnie Thornton, Rev. Burt Lammon, Mr. and Mrs, Aceil Ryder, Edith, Carolyn and Susan Ryder, Jeanie McLaughlin, Sylvia Pyles, Mary Alderman, Mr. and Mrs. Denver Underwood\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMiss Deborah Lyon, daughter of Mrs. Reta A. Franke, of Louisville, Kentucky, became the bride of Private First Class David Peacock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merriel C. Peacock, of Marlinton, Thursday, September 16, 1971.\r\n\r\nThe wedding was performed in the Graham Presbyterian Church at Bluefield, Virginia, by the Rev. Fred Walker.\r\n\r\nThe couple is residing at Fort Bliss, Texas, where Private First Class Peacock is stationed.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Grimes, of Huntersville, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. William J. Blake, of Dunmore, a son.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Vesta Belle Ervine, 74, of Green Bank, a member of the Church of the Brethren. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nLee V. Rose, 81, of Hillsboro, a son of the late John T. and Margaret D. Rose. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nKennie Mitchell Wade, 61, of Seebert, a son of the late Fred G. and Mabel Wade; an employee of the State Road Commission. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.\r\n\r\n
