This week, I want to share a report from Pocahontas County Parks and Rec Director Lauren Bennett.\u00a0\r\n\r\nLauren was in Cass a couple of weeks ago and a woman walked past her, with a four to five year old child. The woman stopped, and said to her daughter, \u201cYou need to say thank you to that lady.\u00a0She put in the splash pad.\u201d\u00a0 \u00a0\r\n\r\nThe little girl looked up, and said \u201cthank you.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe woman went on to say how much her family and others have enjoyed the splash pad. She said they used the splash pad a couple of times a week.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs she was walking away, the woman turned back and said, \u201cReally, I just need to say \u2018thank you.\u2019\u201d\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cKinda gave me warm fuzzies all over,\u201d Lauren said. \u201cSo, I just want to pass on my appreciation to all of you for working toward something that many thought was a little crazy!\u201d \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cDiscovery Junction has been such a success.\u00a0 While there are lots of comments about wasting water and providing a space for certain folks to hang out, overall, the comments are quite positive,\u201d Lauren continued.\u00a0 \u201cMore than positive.\u00a0 People are enthusiastic and appreciative.\u00a0 Everyone loves the stage - musicians and spectators alike.\u00a0 They love the splash pad.\u00a0 So much so that folks from other areas are looking at it as an example of what they want in their town.\u00a0 Pretty cool. They\u2019ve enjoyed just having a place in town to meet a friend and eat lunch.\u00a0 \u00a0And they are not just excited about the space but also the activities - especially the First Fridays. There is still work to do, and management things to figure out, but we\u2019ll get there. But for now, I just want to say \u2018thank you!\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nAs Mayor, I say, \u201cThank you Lauren - and Cindy and Luci and Brynn and Kristen, and others, for not taking no for an answer. A few days ago, I talked with a gentleman from Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the splash pad, who said it was exactly what his community wants to develop.\u201d
Leave a Reply