Aaron Pugh\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nThe longest rivalry in Pocahontas County High School history had its latest installment last Friday when the Warriors hosted the Richwood Lumberjacks in the \u201cAxe Bowl\u201d and were able to shutout their rivals and keep the coveted axe. \r\n\r\nThe night started out slow, as the 2-1 Warriors and 1-0 Lumberjacks spent the first quarter in a defensive testing match. Things started picking up, though, when the Warriors got traction in their running game. Junior Evan Hamrick was the first to hit paydirt when he capped off an 11-play series with a one-yard touchdown rush; sophomore Clayton Burns\u2019 point after was good.\r\n\r\nScore: 7-0 Warriors.\r\n\r\nSenior Tucker McGee, facing off against his former teammates, was next to strike. Following a 10-play series, he connected with junior Quarter Back Brae-dan Hayhurst for a 26-yard touchdown pass; Burns\u2019 point after was good.\r\n\r\nScore: 14-0 Warriors.\r\n\r\nThe Warriors decided to finish the first half on a high note, setting up another drive. This time a seven-play series, ending with another high flying touch- down catch. This time Hayhurst hooked up with senior Frankie Burgess for a 25-yard touchdown; Burns again was good on his point after.\r\n\r\nScore at Halftime: 21-0\r\n\r\nA lot of time in the second half was spent on the ground, running out the clock and rotating younger players in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had one more offensive trick to use to put the nail in the coffin. The last touchdown on the night was a copy of the first, Evan Hamrick from about one-yard out, one more time capping of a 10-play series; point after by Burns was good.\r\n\r\nFinal Score: 28-0 Warriors.\r\n\r\nPCHS had a solid night, shutting out a talented team and racking up points. \r\n\r\nRushing was led by Evan Hamrick with 128 yards and two touchdowns. Frankie Burgess had 49 yards rushing and 35 yards receiving on the night, with one touchdown. Tucker McGee chocked up 25 yards in the air with his touchdown. Braeden Hayhurst had 86 yards in the air passing and 79 on the ground rushing. Junior Nacota Smith checked in late in the game and clocked in 30 yards rushing. \r\n\r\nThe Warriors have a packed week as they face the Moorefield Yellowjackets September 28. At the time of this writing, Moorefield was ranked eighth in the State. The Warriors have an away game at East Hardy Friday, October 1. At the time of this writing, East Hardy was ranked second in the State.\r\n
