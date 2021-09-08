Thursday, September 9, 1971\r\n\r\nArthur Cain and Bill Buzzard were talking together at the Hanover Shoe Company last week and heard a flock of wild geese honking over town. It seems a little early this year, but we can\u2019t put a date on last year\u2019s migration.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nTwo nice tomatoes were brought in that were raised from a side shoot (sucker) broken from a tomato plant and stuck in the ground. It developed into a nice plant and produced several tomatoes. This experiment was performed by Mrs. H. K. Bright, of Riverside, following instructions from the U. S. Department of Agriculture. The directions call for letting a few of the suckers (ordinarily pinched off) grow to eight or ten inches, then break off and plant, water well and protect from the sun a few days. This makes plants for a late crop.\r\n\r\nYOUR SCHOOLS\r\n\r\nEven though 25 teachers were employed for 1971-72, our schools were forced to open with seven substitute teachers. It is our hope that all these vacancies will be filled with permanent and certified teachers by the end of the first month of school\u2026\r\n\r\nApproximately 80 young children officially broke loose from Mother\u2019s apron strings and entered the county\u2019s first public supported kindergartens in Marlinton and Green Bank.\r\n\r\nThe occasion was one of gay excitement for most youngsters. They boisterously indicated their happiness and showed their inquisitive nature as they examined the bright new colorful furniture. Here and there, a look of uncertainty was noted in the eyes of a child as they attempted to size up the smiling and exciting person surrounded by other children. However, the day was not without pathos. A few tears were noted on the faces of a few when mama gave a quick kiss and slipped quietly from the building.\r\n\r\nThe first day of kindergarten was a wonderful experience for these early \u201chome graduates.\u201d It was fun to give one\u2019s name and address and teachers adored hearing some of the incidents related about mother and father. All in all, it was a big job \u2013 making new friends, sharing with others and doing without a nap. But somehow they managed to survive\u2026\r\n\r\nPCHS HOMECOMING\r\n\r\nThe second Annual Homecoming at Pocahontas County High School will be held Friday, September 17, beginning with a football game between the Warriors and the Webster Springs team at 8 p.m. The halftime show will include the Warrior band under the direction of Charles Fauber, and the crowning of this year\u2019s Homecoming Queen by Principal Fredric Smith.\r\n\r\nThe Queen is a cute, peppy Senior, Debbie Matheny, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Matheny, of Green Bank\u2026\r\n\r\nThe Queen\u2019s Court is made up of:\r\n\r\nSenior Attendant, Marsha Simmons, daughter, of Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Simmons, of Droop, and her escort, Marshall Clutter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Clutter, of Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nJunior Attendant, Sharon Curry, daughter, of Mrs. Margaret M. Curry, of Marlinton, and her escort, Rick Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Moore, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nSophomore Attendant, Lynette Hiner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Hiner, of Marlinton, and her escort, Bill Killinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Killinger, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nFreshman Attendant, Phyllis Galford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Galford, of Marlinton, and her escort, Mike Collins, of Durbin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Collins.\r\n\r\nThe Crown Bearer will be Donna Lee Rohrbaugh, of Hillsboro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blondail Rohr-baugh, of Hillsboro, and Scepter Bearer will be Jackie Cummins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cummins, of Frank\u2026 \r\n\r\nBIRTH\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Brewer, of Durbin, a son.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nGeorge Preston Moore, 91, of Marlinton; born at Stony Bottom, a son of the late Andrew and Allie Wanless Moore. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nGeorge W. Stewart, 80, of Marlinton; born at Mill Point, a son of the late Lace and Sallie Stewart. Burial in the Pleasant Green Cemetery at Seebert.\r\n\r\nHarry Walter Shearer, 65, of Valley Head; born at Edray, a son of the late W. H. and Sally Shearer. Burial in the Edray Cemetery.\r\n\r\nGeorge Fehrenback, 83, died at the Denmar State Hospital at Beard. Funeral service was held in the Denmar State Hospital Chapel. Burial in the hospital cemetery.\r\n\r\nCecil Hill Boggs, 62, of Jacox, a son of the late William \u201cMack\u201d and Lilian Hill Boggs. Burial in Sunset Cemtery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Bertha Haislop, 55, of Cass, a daughter of the late William and Ada Phillips. Former operator of the Cass Hotel. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery. \r\n\r\nJohn L. Spencer, 88, formerly of Boyer, a son of the late William and Dora Wilfong Spencer. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.\r\n\r\nEdward Walker Piotrowski, 43, of Moundsville; burial in the High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.\r\n\r\n\r\n
