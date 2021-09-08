<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Obit-Banton-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="247" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83007" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Obit-Banton-2.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="277" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83008" \/>\r\n\r\n\r\nHarry Thomas Banton, 83, of Morgantown, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital with his grandson by his side.\r\n\r\nBorn December 18, 1937, in Muncie, Indiana, he was a son of the late Lillian Ruth Banton. \r\n\r\nHarry worked as a Superintendent for Weston Build-ers and Developers, Inc. in Pasadena, Maryland.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his mother, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald E. Banton.\r\n\r\nHe was survived by three sons, Richard Banton, Herbert Banton and Rodney Banton; nine grandchildren, Amanda Banton, Richard Banton Jr., Jessica Banton, Melissa Bennett, Michelle Olejarczyk, Jennifer Frank, Rodney Banton Jr., James Craig Weston and Julie Frederickson, 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor Duffy, Jeffrey Fogel, Emma Bennett, Jett-sen Frank, Halyna Briereman, Kennedy Weston, Dylan Frederickson, Brooke Frederickson, Khloe Frederickson, Kooper Frederickson, Kenzlee Frederickson, and two great-great grandchildren, Aedan and Riley Duffy.\r\n\r\nA memorial service was held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at noon at Durbin United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom King officiating. \r\n\r\nInterment was in Arbovale Cemetery.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nMemorial\u00a0contributions may be made in Harry\u2019s memory to Durbin United Methodist\u00a0Church.\r\n\r\nIn Memoriam\r\nA tribute of love to our father and grandfather, Harry T. Banton.\r\nSad and sudden was the call\r\nOf one so dearly loved by all\r\nA bitter grief, a shock severe\r\nIt was to part with one so dear\r\nWe often sit and think of you\r\nTo think you could not say goodbye\r\nBefore you closed your eyes\r\nFor all of us, you did your best\r\nMay God grant you eternal rest.\r\n
