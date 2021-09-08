Thursday, September 8, 1921\r\n\r\nA number of cases of scarlet fever have been reported in the West Union neighborhood. Three of the family of William VanReenan at Ono-to have the disease.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nErnest Jackson caught a big bear on Williams River last week. He set his trap somewhat near the falls, and the second night, the bear was caught.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday morning, forty-six of the men summoned from Pocahontas for jury service in Mingo, answered to their names at Williamson. Fifty had been summoned, but one, Harry Acord, had died, and another, E. F. Curry, had moved from the county. A jury was probably struck on Wednesday.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOn August 22, 1921, the death angel entered the home of Mr. and Mrs. G. A. Brock, of Lobelia, and took their little son, James Luther Brock, aged three months. \u201cSuffer the little children to come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of heaven.\u201d\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. P. S. Cutlip, at Riverside, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Ora Buckhannon, of Minnehaha Springs, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. P. A. Underwood, of Huntersville, a daughter.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Newton Bussard, of Cochransville, Ches-ter county, Pennsylvania, are here to spend a few weeks with relatives and friends in Pocahontas and Highland counties. Mrs. Bussard will spend some days with her mother, Mrs. Ellen Bussard, on Knapps Creek, who has recently passed her 97th year.\r\n\r\nCHEAT BRIDGE\r\n\r\nSunday, August 28th, the following party motored to Cheat Bridge Club House for dinner; Captain Tom Poage and family, of Beard; Major Henry Poage, of Columbus, Ohio; Colonel Barelay Poage, of Lexington, Va.; Mrs. Woodruff, of Richmond; Miss Gladys Howl, of Lynchburg; Miss Gladys Taylor, of Keyser; Chas. Sharp, I. B. Bumgardner and Mrs. W. R. Moore, of Stony Bottom; leaving Stony Bottom in the morning. They all enjoyed a fine dinner at the Club House and had a very pleasant day\r\nColonel Barelay Poage and Major Henry Poage are spending a few days with their brother, Captain Tom Poage at Beard, and both say that they expect to spend their summer vacations in Pocahontas County as they claim the scenery and climate are unexcelled.\r\n\r\nONOTO\r\n\r\nE. F. McLaughlin is busily engaged in filling his silo this week.\r\n\r\nA number of our people are attending the Revival services at Marlinton.\r\n\r\nWe are sorry to report that Sam Barlow is sick with fever.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. R. B. Silva, R. D. Silva, Geo. Silva and sister, Miss Myrtle, are visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Barlow. They made the trip across the continent from Woodland, Washington, in an automobile, via Yellow Stone Park, Cheyenne, Davenport, Sunbury, Weston, Clarksburg and Elkins, making, in all, a distance of 4,603 miles.\r\n\r\nCHARLES CLYDE MCLAUGHLIN\r\n\r\nThe body of Charles Clyde McLaughlin who died December 31, 1918, from effect of wounds received October 11, 1918, arrived at Marlinton Saturday and was buried with full military honors Sunday in the family graveyard on Brown\u2019s Mountain. The military detail was under the command of F. C. Allen, Commander of Pocahontas Post 50, The American Legion. Rev. Palmer Eubank conducted religious services.\r\n\r\nThis soldier was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Amos Mc-Laughlin, and was born October 14, 1894. He was a member of the 305th Trench Mortar Battery, 80th Division, Serial Number 1837611; was severely wounded by shrapnel in the severe fighting in France October 11, 1918, and never fully recovered from his wounds, dying in a hospital December 31.\r\n\r\nHis body was returned from France and now rests on the hillside within sight of the place where he was born. \r\n\r\nSoldier, rest in peace.\r\n\r\nRESPECT THE FLAG\r\n\r\nWhen you see the Stars and Stripes displayed, son, stand up and take off your hat.\r\n\r\nSomebody may titter. It is in the blood of some to deride all expression of noble sentiment. \r\n\r\nYou may blaspheme in the street and stagger drunken in public places, and the bystanders will not pay much attention to you; but if you should get down on your knees and pray to Almighty God, or if you would stand bare headed while a company of old soldiers marches by with flags to the breeze, some people will think you are showing off.\r\n\r\nBut don\u2019t you mind. When Old Glory comes along, salute and let them think what they please.\r\n\r\nWhen you hear the band play the \u201cStar Spangled Banner,\u201d while you are in a restaurant or hotel dining room, get up, even if you rise alone; stand there and don\u2019t be ashamed of it either.\r\n\r\nOf all the signs and symbols since the world began, there is none so full of meaning as the flag of this country. That piece of red, white and blue bunting means five thousand years of struggle upwards. It is the full-grown flower of ages of fighting for liberty. It is the century plant of human hope in bloom.\r\n\r\nYour flag stands for humanity, for an equal opportunity to all the sons of men. Of course, we haven\u2019t arrived yet at their goal; there are many injustices yet among us, many senseless and cruel customs of the past still cling to us, but the only hope of righting the wrongs of men lies in the feeling produced in our bosoms by the sight of that flag.\r\n\r\nOther flags mean a glorious past, this flag, a glorious future. It is not so much the flag of our fathers as it is the flag of our children, and of all children\u2019s children yet unborn. It is the flag of Tomorrow. It is the signal of the \u201cGood Time Coming.\u201d \r\n\r\nIt is not the flag of your king, it is the flag of yourself and of all your neighbors. \r\n\r\nDon\u2019t be ashamed when your throat chokes and the tears come as you see it flying from the masts of our ships on all the seas or floating from every flagstaff of the Republic. \r\n\r\nYou will never have a worthier emotion. Reverence it as you would reverence the signature of the Deity.\r\n\r\nListen, son! The band is playing the national anthem \u2013 \u201cThe Star Spangled Banner!\u201d They have let loose Old Glory yonder. Stand up \u2013 and others will stand with you.\r\n\r\nThe tribute to the flag is offered to the country in appeal to all men and women of all races, colors and tongues, that they may come to understand that our flag is the symbol of liberty and learn to love it. \u2013 Alvin W. Owsley, Acting Director Americanism Commission, the American Legion.\r\n
