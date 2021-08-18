Thursday, August 19, 1971\r\n\r\nHomemakers Meeting\r\n\r\nWorkshop topics and speakers have been scheduled by program planners for the annual Homemakers Conference at Jackson\u2019s Mill\u2026\r\n\r\n\u201cA Funny Thing Happened On My Way Through the Seventies\u201d is the meeting theme\u2026\r\n\r\nThe conference is open to the public\u2026\r\n\r\nWorkshops will include all aspects of puppetry; making, vocalizing and manipulating them. Designing scenery and writing scripts\u2026 Other workshop topics are environmental quality, care of husbands, future of the family, developing creativity in children, prison reform, state legislation, motivation and learning, money management, communication, highway safety and women\u2019s role in producing and using knowledge\u2026\r\n\r\nAmong the conference speakers will be:\r\n\r\nDr. Ralph Nelson, provost for off-campus education at WVU.\r\n\r\nJudge George Tripplett, of the Randolph County Circuit Court, who recently ruled that confinement in the West Virginia State Prison at Moundsville violated a prisoner\u2019s constitutional rights.\r\n\r\nThomas Wetzel, Freedoms Foundation Award winner.\r\n\r\nOther activities at the conference will include crafts, films, entertainment, simulation games, book browsing and recreation. There will be sessions for husbands in woodworking, car care and home and garden appliances\u2026\r\n\r\nQUEEN\r\n\r\nJo Debra Galford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace A. Galford, of Fassifern Farm, at Slaty Fork, will reign as the 1971 State Fair Queen. Miss Galford is a student at West Virginia University, majoring in home economics.\r\n\r\nPCHS Football 1971\r\n\r\nSENIORS: Russell Arbogast, Gary Beverage, David Cain, Gilbert Dean, Keith Dean, Dennis Hunter, Dennis Dever, Terry Richardson, Willie Sparks, Don Moore.\r\n\r\nJUNIORS: Paul Arbogast, Homer Birchfield, Wayne McKeever, Roger Sharp, Kenneth Shearer, William Taylor, James Wilfong, James Wooddell.\r\n\r\nSOPHOMORES: Gary Crawford, David Eddy, Joe Hamed, Joe Kerr, David Moore, Tom M. Moore, Frank Morrison, Woodrow Ray, David Rhea, Forest Rhea, James Rose, Mike Smith, Tim Waybright, John Wilfong, Matthew Withers, Billy Killinger, Danny Lester, Cris Staud.\r\n\r\nFRESHMEN: Mark Beverage, Danny Blankenship, Jackie Cain, Lloyd Coleman, Mike Curry, Barry Cutlip, Steve Grogg, Robert Hall, Randy Irvine, Harry McLaughlin, Dale McClure, Robert McClure, Mark Mitchell, Michael Scott, Gary Sharp, Ralph Smith, Kenny Snyder, Paul White, Kenneth Wilfong, Bob Bennett.\r\n\r\nTwelve lettermen are returning. We had two weeks of pre-conditioning. The boys donned their pads Monday, August 16, for the first time. Coaches are well pleased with the attitude and hustle of the boys\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Burgess, of Elyria, Ohio, a daughter, named Carol Lee. \r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Lanty Phillips, of Oakford, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Shawn Lynn. \r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Carpenter, of Marlinton, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Cassell, of Frank, a son.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nDavid Elmer Brock, 32, of Hillsboro, a son of Elmer and Irene Walton Brock. Burial in the Emmanuel Cemetery.\r\n\r\nGordon Leo Arbogast, 48, of Chester, Pennsylvania; born at Boyer, a son of Mrs. Gladys Tyree, of Marlinton. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nEverett B. McLaughlin, 52, of Hampton, Virginia, a son of Mrs. Virgie Dilley McLaughlin, of Dunmore, and the late Cam McLaughlin.\r\n\r\nMrs. Evelyn Shrader Mosser, R. N., age 67; born in Huntersville, a daughter of the late George and Leanna Shrader. Burial in the I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Elkins.\r\n\r\nGuy Franklin Grimes, 63, of White Sulphur Springs; born in Highland County, Virginia, a son of the late Harry and Nora Detamore Grimes Kelley. Burial in the Whatcoat Cemetery near White Sulphur Springs.\r\n\r\nErnest A. Hertig, 67, former superintendent of the sign department for the DNR at Watoga.\r\n