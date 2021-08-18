<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/1.-Jackson-Tawney.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="804" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-82708" \/>\r\n\r\nTwo year old Jackson Samuel Tawney stopped by The Pocahontas Times office with his grandparents, Pete and Fran Tawney, of Buckeye. He brought in the first unusual vegetable of the year \u2013 a two pound 10.6 ounce \u201cHoly Land\u201d tomato. They actually brought in two large tomatoes, but Jackson could only hold one at a time. \r\n\r\nThe Tawneys put out 52 tomato plants this year, 24 of them being \u201cHoly Land\u201d tomatoes. Wilburn Walton, of Droop, gave them the seeds. Walton said he has given seeds to people all around the county, to get them started, because the meaty tomatoes are the best he\u2019s ever eaten.\r\n\r\nJackson is the son of Freddie and Stacy Tawney, of Marlinton. His maternal grandparents are Sam and Fran McPaters, of Marlinton. L.D. Bennett photo