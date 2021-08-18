Open letter: \r\n\r\nThrough no one\u2019s fault, a mistake was made. The first community painted \u201cPaint by Numbers\u201d mural was sold at a yard sale held in July at the McGlaughlin Log Cabin on Fourth Avenue. \r\n\r\nThe mural was painted during the July\u00a02 First Friday event.\r\n\r\nI know I can speak for the people of Marlinton who helped paint it. Many were excited to have had the opportunity to contribute something to the town of Marlinton. Many people asked when and where the mural would be hung and would it be finished at the next \u201cPaint by Numbers\u201d session (in August). People continued talking about the painting long after the July 2 event.\r\n\r\nWould the person who bought the mural please return it to the 4th Avenue Gallery? \r\n\r\nDoing so before September 3 will allow community members to paint areas that, since time ran out on July 2, were left unpainted. \r\n\r\nAs the coordinator of \u201cPaint by Numbers,\u201d I will be glad to reimburse the cost you paid for this precious piece of art. \r\n\r\nI can\u2019t express how sad I am that this first painting has gone missing \u2013 through no one\u2019s fault. I know the person who bought it did so\u00a0honestly as a \u201cflea market find.\u201d I also know its return will mean a lot to all who painted on it.\r\n\r\nThank you for its return.\u00a0\r\nSuzanne Williams\r\n304-646-1236