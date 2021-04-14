Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 15, 1971

A rumpled and crumpled egg is what Mrs. Kenny Burgess brought to us Tuesday. It measures eight inches around the long way and six and one half around the middle and was laid by a hen of White Rock and some other mixture. The shell is of good thickness, but looks like the mountainous surface of the globe.

– – –

John Herold Gissy, with his parents and brother, Shawn, of Bridgeport, visited his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Herold, Jr. for Easter vacation. His grandfather took him fishing at the dam here on Saturday, with a new pole, etc. to learn the art of fishing. Soon a tug on the line. A show of white in the water, and then an 18 inch white sucker, caught in the gill. It might have been beginner’s luck but nothing could match the thrill for that seven-year old boy. The fish went in a bucket of water and then the kitchen sink for everyone to see. But nobody ate the fish. Young John decreed it was to be returned to the creek, and so it was.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Broyles, of Marlinton, a son, named John Andrew.

Born to Petty Officer Third Class William M. Swink and wife, Theresa, of Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter, named Marie Dawn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hankins, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, a son, named Chad Cameron.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Townsend, of Pear-isburg, Virginia, a daughter, named Kelli Dawn.

DEATHS

Samuel C. McCarty, 24 of Fallston, Maryland, a son of Carl and Margie Lantz McCarty, of Huntersville. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Annie M. Cleek, 88, of Hillsboro; born at Huntersville, a daughter of the late Peter L. and Effie Amiss Cleek. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

William Jack Vint, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Cass; burial in Berea Cemetery in Berea, Kentucky.