Off we go toward new adventures… and new heights

    April 15, 2021

    Sunday was a lovely day for a stroll, so black bear Rose and her four cubs, Willow, Laurel, Ash and Spruce, strolled out of their enclosure at Point of View Farm at Beard and into the surrounding woods. The short journey took a while, as the little ones had to climb the wire and walls of the adjoining enclosures to get their “tree legs” under them. Photos courtesy of J. Rosenthal
    Mother bear Rose and her cubs have spent the last three months in a controlled environment. Things have changed, and four cubs on the loose and up a tree, calls for a lot of “forbearance” on the mother’s part.

