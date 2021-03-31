Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 1, 1971

Seven inches of snow Friday, March 26.

Mrs. Ethel Stewart wasn’t sure whether she was getting a message from the beyond or what, but last week, she and her grandchildren watched a flock of geese fly in a V formation toward Huntersville. In a little while, they were back, heading north. But as they came, they flew like a precision team at a football halftime, and formed the letters JLVAFLV, one after the other. The birds looked silver in the sun. There were fifteen in the flock.

Your Schools

Taylor V. Cremeans

One of the local principals received a phone call the other day, “Thomas Bradley won’t be in school today.”

“Who is speaking?”

“This is my father.”

County principals were treated to an outstanding luncheon March 17 by Mrs. Louise Barnisky and her excellent Marlinton cooks. Talk about classy food. They served it. The menu consisted of southern fried chicken, dressing, brown beans, buttered beets, cole slaw, butter, hot rolls, cornbread, milk and fruit salad.

I want to reiterate that which we have said many times. You can find many cooks, but you cannot find better ones than we have in Pocahontas County.

Shades of the “good old days” will be returning next year. Many will remember the early twenties, and even the thirties, when consolidation was in its infancy, teachers were scarce, and the majority of West Virginia teachers taught in one to eight-room schools.

Those were the days when most teachers found time to know the parents well, found the opportunity to dine with each school family, spend a night in the household, or at least find time to chat occasionally with every parent. The effectiveness of many early teachers was based primarily upon the reaction of the teacher’s close home ties with the parents.

As a result of this year’s almost total failure to get parents to come to our fine consolidated schools for parent conferences, the Pocahontas County teachers elected to switch to conferences in reverse and will visit the parents at home on a day when regular school is not in session…

We think this plan of action has great merit. It could prove to be an excellent public relations technique. It offers the involved school personnel an opportunity to view first-hand the actual environment of the children they teach…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Beal, Jr., of Hollywood, California, a daughter, named Beth Ann. The mother is the former Marsha Madison, of Marlinton.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Paugh, of Follansbee, a daughter, named Laura Gaile. The mother is the former Cathy Buckovac, of Dunmore.

DEATHS

David Richard Ryder, 81, of Marlinton; born in Highland County, a son of the late John and Esta Ryder. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Marvin Lee Jones, 76, of Hillsboro, burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery at Herndon.

Samuel Whitmore Hedrick, 57, of Union; born at Dorr, a son of the late Walter W. and Loma Whitmore Hedrick. He was formerly employed by MacQueen’s Store in Marlinton.

Russell McNeill Yeager, 71, of Hollywood, Florida; born at Traveller’s Repose, he was the youngest son of Paul McNeill and Huldah Arbogast Yeager.

Mrs. Laura Virginia McClung Mongole, 76; of Cass; born at Renick, a daughter of the late Joseph A. McClung and Mintie Margaret Clutter McClung. She was a widow for one week of the late William Clarence Mongole. Burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery at Covington.

William Clarence Mongole, 82, of Cass; born at Bass, a son of the late Solomon and Dorothy Ann Elizabeth See Mongole. Burial in Covington.

Mrs. Earnestine Carpenter Stewart, 55, of Morgantown; born at Dunmore a daughter of Mrs. Retta Carpenter and the late John Will Carpenter. Burial in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Grafton Road.

Hugh Miller Hefner, 59, of Ronceverte; a member of the Sharon United Methodist Church of Locust Creek. Burial in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens at Lewisburg.