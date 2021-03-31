Leo McMillion

Leo H. McMillion, 81, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

Born March 3, 1940, in Lobelia, he was a son of the late Orville and Veda Cutlip McMillion.

Leo was self-employed for many years as a roofer and also installed siding. His real passions included hunting and fishing. He was a long-time member at the Prince Athletic Association in York, Pennsylvania.

Leo was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl McMillion, Denver McMillion and Eddie McMillion; and his sister, Essie King.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Redmond McMillion; two daughters, Wanda Bonnycastle and Amanda McMillion, both of York, Pennsylvania; three grandsons; and his sister, Linda Rose, of Hillsboro.

A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel in York, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be shared at HeffnerCare.com