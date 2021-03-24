Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, March 25, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Whanger have returned to Durbin after spending several months in Florida. Mr. Whanger retired a year ago after 51 years with the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. He came to Durbin as a telegraph operator in 1924 and then succeeded C. R. Beard as agent in 1951.

– – –

Geral Wooddell had a “new” old saying, for us anyway. When the frogs come out before the equinox, they will see through the glass (ice) three times. One down, two to go.

– – –

A report comes roundabout that E. C. Sheets, of Hillsboro, saw a lightning bug last week.

HUNTERSVILLE

Since 1971 is Pocahontas County’s Sesquicentennial year and since Huntersville was our First County Seat, the Historical Society has decided that the proper way to mark this anniversary is to center attention upon this historical community…

County Court

At the March 2 meeting, the County Court approved $7,500 from the Justice Fine Fund to be spent on improvement at the jail by Sheriff C. B. Cochran.

Guy Fultz was appointed Director of Civil Defense for Pocahontas County.

Leo Young presented a solid waste disposal plan for Durbin. A meeting will be held at the dump site.

Dewey Sharp discussed solid waste disposal sites.

A Xerox machine has been leased to copy records; deed books, etc. will be half the former size.

Receives Degree

Dr. Randall C. Cutlip, of Ames, Iowa, was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy degree at recent graduation ceremonies at Iowa State University. Dr. Cutlip’s thesis entitled, “Cytopathologic Alterations Induced by the Agent of Ovine Chlamdial Polyarthritis” was based on his extensive research on acute and chronic arthritis in sheep…

He is the son of Mrs. C. C. Cutlip, of Hillsboro, and the late Mr. Cutlip.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Roberts, of Trenton, New Jersey, announce the engagement of their daughter, Edith Ruth, to John W. Jett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Jett, of Marlinton.

DEATHS

Final rites, with full military honors, were conducted at LaGrange Park Baptist Church in Charlotte. N. C. for Capt. Darious D. Grogg, 44, who died of a massive heart attack following a parachute jump Friday morning at Fort Bragg, N. C. Capt. Grogg was born at Marlinton and was a foster son of Mrs. Lula A. Lantz…

William Henry Kershner, 95, of Beard, a son of the late Royal and Nancy Johnson Kershner. Burial in the Sunset Cemetery at Jacox.

Mrs. Flossie Mae Pennington, 71, of Cass; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Leroy “Jake” Simmons, 57, of Durbin, a World War II veteran. Burial in the Durbin Cemetery.

Hunter Jackson Brewster, 50, of Beverly; born at Durbin, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Andy Brewster. Burial in the Elkins I.O.O. F. Cemetery.

Mitchell Alderman, 84, of White Sulphur; born in Pocahontas County, a son of the late Noah and Aleinda Pyles Alderman. Burial in the Alvon United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Fannie May Cutlip, 78, of Dunmore; born on Droop Mountain, a daughter of the late Luther and Maggie Shue Cutlip. Burial in the Old Droop Cemetery.