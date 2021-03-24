100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 24, 1921

A man by the name of William McLaughlin, living at Asbury in the Muddy Creek section of Greenbrier county, was shot and killed last week. He was a man of seventy years of age and had been blind from boyhood. He lived in a lonely hut in the mountains and had been very poor, but lately had inherited about a thousand dollars which he carried on his person, and there is no doubt that he was waylaid and shot, for the money was gone when the body was found.

Several shots had taken effect in his body and the remains were found hidden in a hollow about three hundred yards from his house. It is another case showing the danger that any person runs by having money about his person. Money anywhere except in the bank is a danger and a burden to the owner.

The unhappy times that we live in are productive of just such devil work as this. Ordinarily the helpless condition of a blind man will protect him. It must be a heart devoid of principle and fatally bent upon mischief which could conceive the idea of shooting a blind man for his money…

Considerable activity in real estate in the Greenbank neighborhood recently. Carl Gustafesson has sold the John Andrew Sheets farm to J. Hamed. The latter has sold the Samuel Ervin farm to D. O. Woods, and Mr. Woods has sold the F. C. Arbogast place to Johnny Carlson.

Clarence Sheets, of Greenbank, was in town on Monday. He has recently returned from Kansas City, where he took a course in auto repairing.

Mrs. J. A. Sydenstricker, Miss Pearl Carter, Miss Geraldine Haupt, Miss Pauline Smith, Miss Florence Price, Kwell Wiley, Chas. P. Dorr and Guy Bambrick were at Ronceverte last week at the Christian Endeavor convention of Greenbrier Presbytery as representatives from the Marlinton Christian Endeavor Society.

If the present mild weather continues a few days longer, apple trees will be in bloom before the first of April, which is a full month earlier than usual in this section. Grass is so far advanced, including the range plants, that feeding of stock will soon cease.

Nine members of the Henry Higgins family at Fairview have been sick with measles, but are now recovering.

A number of cases of influenza have been reported in the county.

BEAUTY IS ONLY SKIN DEEP

The author of the maxim that beauty is only skin deep is credited with a truth aptly expressed. True beauty is skin deep but in more senses than one…

What makes a good skin? Pure blood, good kidneys and strong lungs.

What makes pure blood? Perfect digestion. And what makes perfect digestion? Plain food and not too much of it, together with exercise and other things that tend to good health.

It is easy to see that a fine skin comes from good health and beauty, therefore, is but skin deep in the sense that there can be no beauty unless the conditions exist which cause it.

The beauty of physical health is a force which people often appreciate without knowing just what it is that compels their admiration. If asked to analyze the attractions of a given girl they would probably fail to do so. When told that to which they have been rendering homage was merely good health, they would probably be skeptical. Yet, the things which really attracted them were rosy cheeks, a sprightly manner, a good poise, beautifully rounded limbs and delicate curves of face and body.

The girl or woman who pads her body, and permits her face to cover and disguise the evidences of her slothfulness, is adopting the deceptions of the “woman of the street,” and should not be surprised if she is taken for her. The make-up may be necessary for the footlights or in the yellow glare behind the crimson light of a bawdy house, but never on the face o our pure American girls. – U. S. Health Service.

A TRIP TO POCAHONTAS

The conclusion…

While I was at Bartow, my brother-in-law told me of a strange thing which happened on Timber Ridge, in Pendleton county. An old man named Dolley had a fine cellar near his home. He also had a couple of barrels of apple-brandy stored therein, along with a lot of other good things. One night, after heavy rains, his cellar, with everything that was in it fell down through a sink into a cave, and he never saw it again.

A few days after that event, something scared the old man’s chickens, and one old rooster made a dive for the cellar house and went down into the hole. For several days, he could be heard crowing away down in that big hole. The man afterwards moved his home to a safer place.

Well, after a pleasing visit, I am again at home. I find a lot of letters awaiting me, one delightful one from Mrs. Josephine Iams, of San Diego, California. She said she had read my former letters in your paper three thousand miles away. She requested me to write more of them, for her children were anxious to read them.

That’s what I’ve just finished.

John R. King.

Roanoke, W. Va.

