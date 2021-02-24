Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, February 25, 1971

The Marvin Chapel Church needs a new roof and the “Black Mountain Blue Grass Boys” are going to help them. They will present a program of country music in Hillsboro Saturday night, February 27. This group, composed of Harley Carpenter, Richard and Bill Hefner and “Dude” Irvine, play from the Richwood radio station each Saturday morning and also were on the TV Telerama from Bluefield last week. Other guest players will be Woody Simmons and his Musical Mountain Boys, the Wright Brothers and Little John Cochran.

– – –

In addition to the many other honors Mrs. Beatrice H. Gladwell received, she is the happy recipient of a letter from Mrs. Richard M. Nixon. Former students of Mrs. Gladwell’s, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Wilson and son, Gene, of Oakton, Virginia, brought it to her. Mrs. Wilson, the former Creola Schumaker, presented the letter which congratulated Mrs. Gladwell on being chosen West Virginia Teacher of the Year, during ceremonies at the January 27th reception.

Census Report

Pocahontas County has 645 young people 16 – 20, who will be eligible to vote in 1971.

The median value of owner-occupied houses in Pocahontas County was $8,300 compared with less than $5,000 in 1960. The median rent paid by tenants in 1970 was less that $30 per month, compared with $36 in 1960.

Your Schools

Taylor V. Cremeans

County Superintendent

In our visit to Durbin last week, we were pleased to see the maintenance crew rewir-ing parts of the building not only to provide safer wiring but also to give better lighting.

While there, we had an excellent hot lunch, prepared by Mrs. Velma H. Sutton and Mrs. Kathleen Colaw. The meal consisted of hot rolls, green beans, meat loaf, butter, milk, pineapple and, according to Principal Hill, West Virginia Penitentiary Irish potatoes.

One thing we want to mention about the lunch was that all children were given large initial servings and were encouraged to take second helpings.

Charles Edward McElwee, popular teacher and Dean at Pocahontas County High School, has been nominated for recognition as an outstanding teacher of science.

Each year, the West Virginia Chapter of the Society of Sigma Xi selects an outstanding science or mathematics teacher for this award…

It is not often that custodians and maintenance workers receive commendation. Too often, these are reserved for administrative and teaching personnel. We want to turn this around this week and commend “Whitey” Lovelace, Tommy Campbell and Allen Bennett for the many extra hours they spent last week when the Marlinton Elementary School was endangered by flood. Not only did these men spend many late hours in this vigil, none of them would accept pay for these extra hours. How much more cooperation could one ask?

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Steven E. Wooddell, of Arlington, Virginia, a daughter, named Julie Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Beres, of Akron, Ohio, a daughter, named Amy Renee. The mother is the former Linda McCutcheon.

DEATHS

Mrs. Minnie George, 78, of Huntersville; funeral at Marvin Chapel.

Mrs. Virgie A. Wheeler, 86 years, nine months and ten days, of Marlinton; a daughter of the late James L. and Margaret Dorman Bright. Burial in the Wilfong Cemetery.

Mrs. Elva Mae Schoolcraft, 62, of Buckeye, a daughter of the late Ed and Matilda Moran Auldridge. Burial in the Kee Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret Lutman Davis, 84, of Marlinton, wife of the late W. Lloyd Davis. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery.

Wilton C. McMillion, 80, of Beard, a retired farmer and school teacher. Burial in the Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

Mrs. Maude Ada Redden Waugh, 72, of Marlinton, a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and Women’s Society of Christian Service. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Lula Frances Wilfong, 85, of Marlinton; born at Stony Bottom a daughter of the late William and Nancy Jane Johnson Galford. Burial in Wilfong Cemetery.