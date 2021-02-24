Preserving Pocahontas

Celebrating Black History Month. Richard Thomas Daugherty was born in Clover Lick, W.Va. on May 16, 1924 to Isaac and Rosa Reed Daugherty. He married Annie J. Jones on July 3, 1948.

Mr. Daugherty was a veteran of World War II and was employed by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources in Pocahontas County. He was known in the community as “Whitey” and was often referred to as “the best musician in the county,” entertaining at church services, reunions, events and on the radio until shortly before his death at the young age of 58.

Richard Thomas Daugherty died Sunday, July 11, 1982, from a heart attack and was buried at the Brownsburg Cemetery near Marlinton. He was survived by his wife, Annie; daughters, Myrtle Tyson and Phyllis Daugherty; sons, Phillip, Joseph, Thomas R., and Robert W; and a brother, William. His son, P.F.C. James O. Daugherty died on April 4, 1969 of wounds received in Vietnam. (ID: PHP003319)

