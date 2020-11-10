Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, November 12, 1970

To show what kind of weather they have been having in the Durbin area, Harry Widney brought a flowering crab bloom to Marlinton Monday.

– – –

W. B. Wells, of Renick, brought in a Jimson weed which he says grows only in rich ground. He says his roses and tame honeysuckles are blooming.

– – –

Mrs. Eddie Long brought a honeysuckle or azalea bloom found at Hightop on the Virginia line.

– – –

Bill Harper and Fred Burns, Jr., were hunting a lost dog on Kennison Mountain Saturday night and the car ran over a 45-pound beaver in the fog.

– – –

Wayne Jackson, Sr., of Buckeye, had nine wild turkeys come right into his yard. He didn’t get his gun because he thought they were tame. By the time he realized what they were, he went down with two small dogs – no gun – and one flew over his head, just beyond the reach of his hand.

Game News

Conservation Officer Poll-ing reports 210 turkeys killed the first week, countywide.

From October 22 to 25, thirteen spot-lighters were arrested, all were found guilty and paid fines and costs of $1,131.

4-H Club News

The Green Bank Merry Wigglers 4-H Club met October 7 for the first bi-monthly meeting. This meet- ing was mostly used for the election of officers, which are as follows: president, Susan Waslo, vice-president, Jetta Bowyer, secretary, Sheila Simmons, treasurer, Sharon Wooddell, reporter, Pam Wooddell, song leaders, Mary Jane Oref and Marlene Bowyer, game leaders, Rob-in Wooddell and Emma Simmons. After this we talked about projects and then we were led in a few songs. Our meeting was closed by saying the 4-H pledge as a group.

Pam Wooddell, Reporter

Wedding

Dorothy Stephens Martin Doyle and Ralph Claude Coleman were united in marriage at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 1970, in Chatham Heights Baptist Church….

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Martin, of Martinsville.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Russell Coleman, of Green Bank…

DEATHS

Albert Curry 48, of Marlinton; burial in the Stony Bottom Cemetery.

Ralph C. Irvine, 58, of Marlinton, a son of the late Levi A. Irvine and Lula B. Miller Irvine. Burial in the Clawson Cemetery near Marlinton.

Sanford Drexel Kirk, 57, of Richwood; born at Hillsboro, a son of Solomon Davis Kirk and Mattie Blanche Hayes Kirk. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

James Blaine Long, of Cass; burial in the Wanless Cemetery on Back Mountain.