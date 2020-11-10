These Pocahontas County men were called into service during World War II. This photograph was taken on their reporting day January 21, 1943 at the Pocahontas County Courthouse. The photographer was Harvey Bright, working for the Gay Studio. Three people in the photo are identified.

Front row, far left – Ira Berl Bumgardner. Front row, third from left – Mack Hardy Varner. Front row, fourth from left – Grady K. Moore. Back row, far right: Whitmire, first name unknown. Three Whitmires are listed in the county records. They are Charles Delbert, Harris Hall and Tom P.

Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can ID others in the picture. (Photo Courtesy of Robin Michael Renner. World War II Collection,, ID: PHP00049)



