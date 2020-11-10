100 Years Ago

Thursday, November 11, 1920

In the sixteen Republican precincts of the county, 77 percent of the registered voters appeared at the polls and voted. In the ten Democratic precincts, 72 percent of the voters appeared at the polls and voted. As usual, the stay at home voters decided the election.

MILL BURNED

The large sawmill of Paul Golden, located on the Dudley land near Cloverlick, burned up on Monday night. The loss is eight or ten thousand dollars, about one-third covered by insurance. It is not known how the fire started. The men were awakened in the middle of the night and the mill building was all afire. No great amount of lumber was destroyed. This is the second time in three years that Mr. Golden has lost his plant by fire.

THE LIGHT PLANT

Unless the people of Marlinton are willing to pay a very high price for their water, light and power conveniences, something drastic will have to be done to curtail expenses. Operating expenses the past several months have exceeded $2,000 per month, of which amount about $1,700 represents the coal bill, with its profiteering features and swollen freight rates. No such contingency was thought of when the town undertook this public utility, and so far nothing has been done to adequately meet this situation.

The plant is being operated at a minimum expense, so far as labor is concerned, although some badly informed people pretend to find fault with this feature. The real trouble is in the fuel bill. Any one who can suggest a real remedy for this condition had better come forward with it. The question is respectfully referred to the board of trade for its consideration.

– – –

Town Council held one of its irregular and poorly attended meetings Friday night, with the Recorder and two councilmen present. A little routine business was transacted in the way of allowing the town bills. Attendance at council meetings has been very poor the past year. It is about time to nominate a new council, who should, if elected, at least attend the regular meetings. N. R. P.

BROWNSBURGH

The Brownsburgh school gave an entertainment at the Odd Fellows hall last Monday night which was largely attended and much enjoyed by all present.

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wheeler motored through from Huttonsville last week for the election and spent the week with relatives.

Mrs. William Wheeler died at her home at White Sulphur Springs, November 2, 1920, after a long illness in the 49th year of her age. She is survived by her husband and a host of relatives. Funeral service was held in the Baptist church Friday at 2:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Boggs. She was laid to rest in the Brownsburgh cemetery. She was a devoted wife, a faithful friend and a true Christian.

SLATY FORK

Mrs. Margaret Tracy, of Linwood, is visiting at L. D. Sharp’s.

Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Sharp returned about a week ago from a trip to Baltimore, Washington and Richmond. While in Baltimore, they purchased their winter stock of goods.

Andy Faulknier has moved here from Spruce.

Mrs. R. M. Markland, of Richmond, is spending a few days with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Sharp.

Dock Hannah is attending high school at Marlinton.

Miss Creola Sharp is attending high school at Ronceverte.

DIED

Mrs. Mary Jane Sharp, wife of Marks Sharp died at her home on Little Back Creek, November 5, 1920, of paralysis, aged 78 years, having been born March 27, 1841. Burial at Valley Centre, on Monday. She is survived by her husband and a daughter, Mrs. Chestnut. She was a sister of the late Hugh P. McLaughlin, of Pocahontas county, and a daughter of the late Samuel McLaughlin and his wife, Elizabeth Wright.

A TRIBUTE

Alea Elizabeth Poage was born January 31, 1908, died October 26, 1920, of tonsillitis, the family having had an epidemic of this disease.

Alea was not only fair of face, but possessed many attractive and beautiful qualities which made her admired and loved by all who knew her – especially was this true of those who knew her best.

In judgment, she was keen and discriminating. In viewpoint, optimistic – always cheerfully accepting the part assigned her by leaders or teachers and performing it well.

Alea was a great lover of both nature and art, ever devoting heart and hand to the things that go to make up home and real life.

She professed faith in Christ during Rev. Mr. Sampson’s revival at Edray, and united with the Methodist Episcopal church. She was always prompt and attentive to church and Sunday school, and while she will be greatly missed in these, and especially in the home circle, we rejoice to know she has entered into the light of perfect day.

The writer feels that by contact with this tender life of youth, there has been a sweet radiance shed which ever lingers to brighten and illuminate our pathway. And in conclusion these words seem very fitting, “And a little child shall lead them.”

We sincerely extend our heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and friends and would say, let Alea’s God be your God. F. E. G.