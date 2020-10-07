Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, October 8, 1970

Joe Jonese, astride his Appaloosa stallion, Dacotah Sioux, is an added attraction at the Pocahontas County High School football games. Mr. Jonese, of Green Bank, is a Shoshone Indian and raises horses in addition to taking care of the new high school property. He was born on the Wind River Reservation, Lander, Wyoming, and is married to the former June Crist, daughter of Estes Crist. He is retired from the Army.

– – –

Mr. Schaffner reported a cold 21 degrees on Monday morning.

– – –

Mrs. Ernest White had one beet come up in the whole row, but it weighted 5 3/4 pounds.

– – –

The orange and black monarch butterflies were on the move south last week. For three days you could see them and easily count up in the hundreds as they moved gracefully down river. The larvae do not hibernate as many others do, but the butterflies migrate to warmer weather, traveling hundreds of miles.

– – –

W. B. Wells, of Renick, stopped in Saturday to tell us he was familiar with the beer seeds and the mild beer drink. He was born at Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and lived there until he was 12; it’s at the edge of the bluegrass at the foot hills – hard scrabble, his father called the ground. There were no soft drinks then and every home in that area kept a pitcher of the beer. He didn’t care much for the taste or the smell, but loved to watch the beer seed multiply; it comes to the top, divides, sinks, rises, divides, sinks, etc. The seed is dried and saved; a little warm water and some sorghum molasses and it starts working.

BIG NEWS

The Hanover Shoe, Inc. has disclosed plans to establish a sole cutting operation in a portion of the former INTERCO, INC. tannery property…

Initially, the plant will employ 7 to 12 persons. The workforce is expected to steadily increase by the end of the first year of operation.

“This will be a pilot operation at the outset, Vice President C. H. Sourberg stated, “but it is our intention to hire additional workers as rapidly as the men can be trained to operate the machines.”

PUNT, PASS AND KICK WINNERS

Age 8 Group: first, Samuel A. Pondexter, Marlinton; second, Danny Dolan, Arbovale; third, Layton Hubert Beverage, Marlinton.

Age 9 Group: first, Richard W. Oref, Green Bank; second, Ronnie Sharp, Marlinton; third, James Andrew Landis, Marlinton.

Age 10 Group: first, Albert Carpenter, Green Bank; second, Mark D. Waslo, Arbovale; third, William Dilley, Dunmore.

Age 11 Group: first, Paul E. McNeill, Buckeye; second, Martin E. Chestnut, Dunmore; third, John K. Bowyer, Green Bank.

Age 12 Group: first, Christopher P. Mullens, Huntersville; second, Steven W. Gillispie, Arbovale; third, James Cutlip, Marlinton.

Age 13 Group: first, Randy Irvine, Marlinton; second, Mark Beverage, Dunmore; third, Lee Boggs, Marlinton.

Limericks

Limericks are fun to read and just as much fun to make up. Although they are only five lines long, limericks tell a complete story. They always contain the same rhyming pattern. Apparently, English is the only language limericks can flourish in, and they never are translated. There have been some famous ones, and we include this limerick as a model to encourage you to go and write likewise:

A very young lady from Crewe

Found a rather large mouse in her stew.

Said the waiter, “Don’t shout

And wave it about,

Or the rest will be wanting one, too.”

DEATHS

Ward D. Hudson, 92, of Marlinton; born at Green Bank, a son of the late John L. and Margaret Hudson. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Warren E. (Tweard)Blackhurst, 65, of Cass, died Monday, October 5, 1970. He had returned to his home Sunday afternoon at Cass after several weeks in a New York Hospital. He was a son of the late Rev. Harry and Lulu Burner Blackhurst. A Pocahontas County Court Commissioner, he was a member of the Cass United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Riverside Lodge, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons at Cass and the Durbin Lions Club.

Mr. Blackhurst retired after 32 years as a teacher in Pocahontas County schools to write, and authored four books, Riders of the Flood, Of Men and A Mighty Mountain, Sawdust in Your Eyes, and Mixed Harvest, all dealing with the lumber industry in the early 1900s around Cass and “his Cheat Mountain.” He was a skilled taxidermist, and his collection of animals made a most interesting museum at Cass. He was called upon to tell the history of the early logging as commentator on the Cass Scenic Railroad.

Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.