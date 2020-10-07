Melvin Ogle

Melvin Paul Ogle, 85, of Green Bank, previously of Strafford, Missouri, peacefully entered into the gates of heaven Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Linda Darby, in Green Bank.

Born January 4, 1935, in Texas County, Missouri, he was a son of the late Kenneth P. Ogle and Mable Roberts Ogle.

Melvin was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Strafford, Missouri. He served in the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Army. Later in life, Melvin built houses and did construction work. Through his love of hunting and fishing, he developed lifelong friendships that he treasured. Melvin had a sense of humor and precious joking spirit. Yet above all, he loved Jesus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton K. Ogle.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Martha Bailey Ogle, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; four daughters, Ramona Kay Cummings (Ted), of Hunts-ville, Alabama, Melva Renee Mallison (Bob), of Newport News, Virginia, Linda Diane Darby (Paul), of Green Bank, and Peggy Ogle, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Betty Ogle Lewis (Norman,), of Springfield, Miss- ouri; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held Sunday, October 4, at First Baptist Church of Strafford, Missouri, with Pastor Rick Durham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the greatest tribute to Melvin would be to tell others of the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

