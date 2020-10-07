Thomas Pritt

Thomas Allen Pritt, 78, of Buckeye, passed away at his home Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Born September 18, 1942, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Page Allen Pritt and Faye Elizabeth Sharp Doss and John Doss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shane Pritt; brother, Johnny Pritt; and sister, Aileen Cohenour.

Thomas was of the Baptist faith, a U.S. Army Veteran and a construction laborer.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Sharp Pritt; four daughters, Ashley Pritt, of Marlinton, Lora Smith, and husband, Greg, of Ravenswood, Katrina Pritt, of Buckeye, and Angel Armstrong, and husband, Tiger, of Warren, Ohio; one son, Johnny Pritt, and wife, Cynthia, of Minnehaha Springs; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Don Sharp, of Marlinton; and sister, Alice Dunz, of Marlinton.

Service was held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

As per his wishes, the body was cremated.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail, Buckeye, WV 24924 to help offset the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com