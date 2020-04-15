Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 16, 1970

BE CAREFUL!

A 35-acre fire burned for several hours Sunday at Wilmoth Cemetery, east of Bartow. The fire, caused by trash burning, began about 4:00 p.m. A U. S. Forest Service crew from the Greenbrier Ranger Station at Bartow extinguished the fire by about 6:30.

Confined to a pasture on private land, the fire narrowly missed a nearby house and barn. Carl Helle, 25, of Bartow, was fined $25 by Justice of the Peace Robert J. Gilmore, of Durbin, for violating West Virginia fire laws.

District Ranger G. C. Yost, at Bartow, said, “This is the second large fire in a month in this part of the county and both fires have cost taxpayers considerable expense to put out.

“Both fires could have been more destructive by burning homes and destroying jobs by burning the forest. Luckily, they were put out in time.”

Miss Red Devil

April Love is the theme of the Hillsboro Miss Red Devil Dance which was held Friday night at the Hillsboro Gymnasium.

This year’s Miss Red Devil is Miss Lori Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Rose, of Hillsboro…

Mr. Red Devil is Donald Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Moore, of Buckeye…

The Senior attendant is Sylvia Pritt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hill Pritt, of Droop.

Junior attendant is Miss Janet Kershner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Kershner, of Droop.

Sophomore attendant is Miss Karen Cutlip, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Cutlip, of Beard.

Freshman attendant is Miss June Starks, daughter of Mrs. Nina Starks, of Droop.

Music will be provided by the Bad Habits…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Shrader, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida, a son, Clyde Shrader, III.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James T. Martin, II, of Morgantown, a daughter, named Patricia Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Walker, of Hillsboro, a son, named Samuel Eugene.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lillie Meeks Dotson, 86, of Stony Bottom; a member of Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church. Burial in Stony Bottom Cemetery.

Mrs. Beulah Hazel Dean, 57, of Marlinton, from injuries received in a car/tractor trailer accident near Grafton about two weeks ago; a daughter of Denton and Lula Galford Wilfong. Burial in the Wilfong Cemtery.

Mrs. Anna Madeline Lipps Smith, 73, of Keyser, formerly of Lewisburg; burial in the Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.

Mrs. Alma Barb Bennett, 76, of Cleveland, Ohio; born in Randolph County, a daughter of the late Adam and Dianna Heavner; a member of the Mingo Methodist Church. Burial in the Mingo Cemetery.

Forrest Tucker Reynolds, 86, of Slatyfork; born at Colliertown, Virginia, a son of the late Addison and Virginia Reynolds. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Ralph E. Alderman, 50, of Detroit, Michigan; born at North Fork, a son of the late Warwick and Sabrina Woolridge Alderman. Burial in Acacia Park Cemetery in Birmingham, Michigan.

Clyde Newton Anderson, 31, of Huntersville; a native of Mountain Grove, Virginia; a son of Roy W. Anderson, of Hot Springs, Virginia, and the late Flossie H. Sheets Anderson. Burial in the Mountain Grove Cemetery.