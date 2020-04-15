Voting absentee-by-mail

Missy Bennett

County Clerk

Voters who do not wish to vote in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail.

On Friday, April 10, an absentee ballot application was mailed to every registered voter in Pocahontas County for the June 9 Primary Election.

Three steps for voting an absentee-by-mail ballot:

1. The voter submits an absentee ballot application to the Pocahontas County Clerk by June 3, 2020.

If you were registered to vote on March 27, 2020, you should have received the COVID-19 card mailed on April 10. If you do not receive the COVID-19 card or if you registered to vote after March 27, 2020; please contact the county clerk’s office at 304-799-4549.

2. Once the application is received and approved, a postage prepaid absentee ballot with instructions and materials will be mailed to the voter.

3. The voter marks the absentee ballot according to the instructions and mails the ballot back to the county clerk’s office – postmarked by Election Day, June 9, 2020.