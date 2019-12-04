Thursday, December 4, 1969

HURRY

A Southern Airways DC-9 Jet is being chartered for a trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl Game between West Virginia and University of South Carolina December 30. The plane will leave Greenbrier Valley Airport at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on December 30, arriving in Atlanta in forty minutes. Tickets include buses into town and back to the airport. There will be some free time until the game at 8. The plane will return at midnight. Total cost including bus and football tickets is $70…

Boys and Girls in Service

Marine Private First Class Clifford M. Simmons, of Marlinton, is serving with the First Shore Party Battalion, First Marine Division in Vietnam.

Technical Sergeant Burke C. Scott has received the U. S. Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service at Cam Ranh Bay AB, Vietnam.

Master Sergeant Franklin D. Nelson has arrived for duty at Anderson AFB, Guam.

Army Captain Darrell C. Shears, of Arbovale, received the Distinguished Flying Cross October 22 in Vietnam.

Martin A. Sharp was promoted October 3 to Army Specialist Four in Vietnam where he is serving with the 4th Infantry Division.

U. S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Clyde S. Campbell, of Marlinton, is on temporary duty at Mildenhall RAF Station, England.

DAMS

The coordinating committee for the Kanawha Basin Comprehensive Study, representatives of federal agencies and the states of North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, met at Hawk’s Nest State Park. A news conference was set for one afternoon so we made a special effort to get there to see what progress is being made…

The plan has been in the making for eight years and will be completed in June 1970, then to be reported to Congress…

Of course, we are primarily interested in plans for Pocahontas County. As it stands now, the primary plan calls for three reservoirs, one each on Knapps Creek, Deer Creek and on the East Fork of the Greenbrier at Thornwood, plus three small watershed projects, these to be built by 1985. The alternate plan is for the previously discussed dam 87, five miles above Marlinton, to be built by 1985, plus a dam on Knapps Creek between 1985 and 2000. They are leaving Anthony Creek out of the picture since a state law was passed prohibiting impoundments on it.

We carried to the meeting an objection to the Knapps Creek Dam and also to the Deer Creek Dam if it comes up to the Observatory…

There are both good and bad points in all the plans. We may have to accept some undesirable things to achieve a greater good. Now is the time to weigh these matters.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Richard Landis, of Sistersville, a son, named Chet Richard.

DEATHS

Robert B. Moore, 70, of Marlinton, a son of the late William Nelson and Elsie Blanche Moore. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery.

James Robert Kellogg, 68, Justice of the Peace, Edray District, died suddenly of a heart attack at his office. Born at Parkersburg, a son of James Albert Kellogg and Elizabeth Arnold Kellogg. He had resided in Marlinton for the past 15 years.

Elburn G. Pyles, 84, of Caldwell; born at Huntersville, a son of the late J. B. and Sarah Buzzard Pyles. Burial in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.