November 1927

Sherman Gibson, of Knapps Creek, grew over a thousand bushels of corn on nine acres of ground this year. This field, some years ago, was considered poor land, but through the judicious use of lime, fertilizer and livestock, Mr. Gibson brought it up to a high state of fertility.

– – –

Federal Judge McClintic, of Charleston, W. Va., does not approve of prizefights. He says they are “disgusting exhibitions, wherein human brutes that are lower than any beast of the fields, but not lower than those who pay to see them hit each other for a short time and thereby gain large sums of money.”

That sounds more exciting than most prizefights really are: “If a pugilistic encounter was as bad as that, it might be worth what one has to pay to see it.”

Discussion as to whether a prizefighter is lower in the animal scale than a prizefight spectator is fruitless. They are of different species. You cannot compare a fox with a sucker. S. K. – From a Spokane, (Wash.) paper

DURBIN ITEMS

Hunting season for deer closed. About 200 people from all parts of the State were on Cheat, Alleghany and Rich Mountain. Some wild turkeys being killed. One man has gotten three and hopes to get his fourth.

The Curtin Lumber Co. passed our town with 26 head of large work horses for Bergoo, Webster County.

The Pocahontas Tanning Company is putting in water works so their tannery will be as near fire proof as possible.

Our community is in sorrow on account of the death of Mrs. Janet Kisner, wife of L. L. Kisner. A fine Christian woman and a loving wife and mother is gone. She is survived by her husband, two small children; her parent’s, Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Greathouse; three sisters and a brother. Funerals service by Rev. Shires at M. E. Church South before a large congregation. Burial at the Gum Family cemetery.

Kenny Rexrode is building about the finest residence in Durbin, with all modern conveniences.

On last Thursday, the Western Maryland killed two cows for Steve Hiner and crippled one for Doc Hull, at West Durbin Switch.

A LITTLE CHILD SHALL LEAD THEM

Little Miss Pollyanna Herold, age 10 years, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wise Herold, has been confined to bed with a broken leg. She and Mr. Hench, the superintendent of the Marlinton Tannery are great friends. The great fear in the little girl’s heart about the tannery not rebuilding was that her friend would have to move away from town. So Miss Pollyanna takes her pen in hand and writes to Mr. Brown, President of the United States Leather Company, asking him to please rebuild the Tannery so that Mr. Hench could still live in Marlinton and come to see her.

So when Mr. Brown’s board of directors decided that the big plant should be rebuilt here, that busy man of large affairs remembered the little girl and her anxiety over the possible loss of her friend. The first telegram he sent to Marlinton announcing their decision to rebuild came to Miss Pollyanna. And don’t you think it was mighty nice of him, too?

This is the telegram:

New York, Nov. 18. 1927

Miss Pollyanna Herold,

Marlinton, W. Va.

Your letter has been received and we are going to rebuild the tannery so that Mister Hench will be able to stay in Marlinton and visit you until you are well, which I hope will be soon.

H. S. Brown, President

United States Leather Co.

A HUNTER DIES

Cheat Bridge, W. Va. – On Monday morning, the body of a young man by the name of Doss Wilson, of Junior, was found in the woods on the east side of Cheat Mountain. He had been frozen to death.

The unfortunate young man was a member of a hunting party of ten men. They were camped on Stuart Run. On Saturday, he went hunting on the east side of Cheat Mountain, got lost and died from exposure.

On Monday morning, his body was found by his friends. They reported to authorities. Mr. Runner, the undertaker from Elkins, and Mr. Gaynor, deputy sheriff, came and removed the body.

At first it was thought that Mr. Wilson had been shot by a careless hunter, but upon examination the verdict was that he had come to his death from exhaustion and freezing. Some of those who viewed the body thought it might have been possible that Mr. Wilson had fallen and broken his neck. The body was frozen stiff when found.

DEATH

Squire Amos S. Gillispie, aged 76 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. S. L. Clark in Cass Sunday morning, November 27, 1927. Though somewhat feeble, Mr. Gillispie appeared to be in his usual health. His body was found in an attitude of prayer, having died while engaged in his morning devotions. On Monday afternoon, his body was buried in the Arbovale cemetery, beside the grave of his wife who had preceded him some fourteen years ago.

Mr. Gillispie was one of the prominent and one of the best citizens of the Greenbank district. He had served the people as magistrate and as mayor of Cass. He took an active and leading part in church work. For many years he taught school. Among his children are Mrs. Lake Clark and Mrs. Elmer Burner, of Cass, and Mrs. J. S. Mathews, of Bridgeport, Connecticut. His brothers are James and Wise Gillispie.

December 1931

FIELD NOTES

Andrew Moore sends in a couple of choice Wolf River apples with no sign of frost bite.

Joe Sharp, A. B. Wilfong, Art Wringley, John Holbrook, Bill and Alex Perry have been hunting bear on Cranberry. So far, the party has bagged seven bear, big and little. They only got one last week – a 200 pounder on Charles Mountain.

Kirk Hannah, aged 15 years, bagged a magnificent golden eagle last Wednesday at his home on Bucks Mountain. The big bird was sailing around to catch a chicken. The young man took three shots at it with a 32-20 rifle. The third shot sent a bullet through its head. The spread of wing was 77 inches.

Among the hunters getting bucks in Pocahontas County this season are Major Jackson Arnold and party 2; R. L. Bailey, Elmer Sharp, Clifford Sharp, Emerson Sharp, Rush McNeill, Moody Moore, Col. Reuben Smith, Sol Workman, Clyde Townsend, Seebert Wilfong, Norman Rose.

Col. Reuben Smith, of Huntington, killed a powerful buck on Thorny Creek Mountain last Friday. It would weigh better than 225 pounds. The antlers were massive and of fine form.