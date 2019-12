Representatives of the Humane Society of Pocahontas County delivered two oxygen mask kits for pets to Marlinton Fire and Rescue Monday night as part of its goal to provide all county Fire/EMS departments this equipment for emergency assistance to animals. Pictured l to r: Marlinton Fire and Rescue members Herbie Barlow and Jennifer Barlow and HSPC members Trish McNaull and Chip Adkins. HCPC photo

Inco-Check