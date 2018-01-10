Thursday, January 11, 1968

ROBBERY

To add to Marlinton’s recent troubles, thieves entered the Western Auto Store early last Friday morning and broke into the office safe. Judging by the way the safe was opened, it would seem that this was the work of fairly professional thieves.

According to Argile Arbogast, store owner, about $479 was taken from the safe.

However, as far as he can tell, nothing else in the store or office was taken or disturbed.

God and Country Award

Five scouts from Troop No. 33 received their “God and Country” Award from the Marlinton Methodist Church December 24, 1967, at the congregational worship service.

Rev. James M. Kerr, pastor, presented the church’s highest award for scouting to Scouts Edward L. Stemple, Ronnie M. Evans, Terry L. Richardson, Tom D. Morrison, Jr., and Thomas M. Rose, all of Marlinton.

To qualify for the “God and Country” Award, the scouts spent one year studying the Christian Faith and practices and served as the pastor’s assistants for the same period of time. Each scout, under the tutorage of Rev. Kerr, studied Christian beliefs, practices, church history, the Methodist denomination and its work, the social responsibility of the individual, and the future of the Church. Also, they served as acolytes, youth ushers and assisted the pastor in a number of clerical chores.

The scouts are members of Troop No. 33 of Marlinton which is sponsored by the local Rotary Club and the Methodist Church. Robert Viers and Robert Mann are the Scoutmasters.

WEDDING

Butcher- Brown

The wedding of Miss Louise Brown and H. M. Butcher, son of Mrs. Lula Butcher, of Dailey, took place, Saturday, December 28, 1967, at the home of the bride. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. T. L. Brown, of Green Bank.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Curry, of Durbin, a daughter, named Brenda Lee.

DEATHS

George Dallas Tacy, 80, of Cass; a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Cass. Burial in the Tacy Cemetery.

Walter Kyle Beverage, 85, of Cass; a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Cass. Burial in the Wanless Methodist Church Cemetery.

Fred L. Shinaberry, 60, last surviving son of Henry A. Shinaberry and Suvanna G. Kelley Shinaberry; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Hilene Barkley Raines, 57, of New Cumberland; a member of the Liberty Church at Green Bank. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

SOME SNOW

During the winter of 1855, the Trotter Brothers had a contract with the U. S. Government to carry the mail between Huttonsville in Randolph County and Staunton, Virginia.

The brothers had made the trip from Huttonsville to Staunton and a severe snowstorm came up while they were in Staunton and on their return trip they could not cross Cheat Mountain, and as the result of this delayed trip, the people in the Tygart Valley complained to Postal Authorities about the delay in delivery of their mail. The Postal Authorities wrote the brothers for an explanation, and the following is an exact worded copy of their answer:

Mr. Postmaster General

Washington, D. C.

Sir:

If you knock the gable end out of H— and back it up against Cheat Mountain and rain fire and brimstone on it for forty days and forty nights, it won’t melt the snow enough to get your d—– mail through on time.

Yours Truly,

Trotter Brothers

By: (s) James Trotte