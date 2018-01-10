The Town of Marlinton has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Brownsburg/Brush Country area effective January 9 until further notice.

This is a result of the air relief valves freezing and draining the water tank.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, and boil for one minute.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

The town anticipates 40 to 72 hours for water samples to be taken and results received.

For more information, contact the town office at 304-799-4315.