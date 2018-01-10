Despite the best efforts of five Pocahontas County fire departments – Bartow-Frank-Durbin, Cass, Frost, Marlinton and Shavers Fork – Galford’s Body Shop across from the Cass intersection was lost to fire last weekend. Firefighters responded Friday evening and fought the blaze for two hours, saving part of the two structures. The departments were called out again Sunday morning to a flare-up which engulfed the business.

After the initial fire, shop owner Doug Galford posted on Facebook that he planned to rebuild. However, after the fire on Sunday, he stated that the business was a total loss. Photos courtesy of Jessica Varner