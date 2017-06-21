Thursday,

June 22, 1967

Science Camp

The Fifth Annual National Youth Science Camp begins this Sunday at Camp Pocahontas, with formal opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Governor Hulett Smith will extend the State’s welcome to the 100 boys from the 50 states. They will also have presentation of the state flags, which is very impressive.

Boy Scouts

Leaving Saturday for Philmont, the National Boy Scout Reservation at Cimarron, New Mexico, are Doug Morrison, Johnny Mallow, Steve Weatherholt, Eddie Stemple, of Marlinton, David and Daniel Horne, of Green Bank, and Jack Cochran, Marlinton Scoutmaster.

Pioneer Days

If you want to shoot a muzzleloading rifle or see one shot, come to the Museum in Marlinton on July 14, 15 and 16 and enter or watch the shooting contest. Also you will have the opportunity to ride in an authentic stage coach pulled by a team of horses, from the Town of Marlinton, through the Greenbrier River and to the Museum.

Park Celebration

Watoga State Park will hold an open house Tuesday, June 27, with free swimming, boating and use of the recreational facilities. On Tuesday evening about 7:30 a program will be presented at the Recreational Building with displays on the Park’s history, etc. Chief of the Division of Parks, Kermit McKeever, will be among those present. Some from the county who were acquainted with the early development will contribute to the program.

Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park will have a display of Civil War guns, bayonets, minnie balls and drum used in the Battle of Droop Mountain plus old photos and a new battle map.

Boys in Service

Private E-2 David G. Irvine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Irvine, of Marlinton, who has completed his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, spent an 18 day leave with his parents. He went to Oaklawn, California, where he left June 5th for 12 months of active duty in Viet Nam. He has also been promoted to Private First Class.

Safety Award

Burns Motor Freight, Inc. Marlinton, was awarded a plaque for its outstanding safety record by the West Virginia Motor Truck Association at a banquet Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center. The winners were determined by reports of operation over state highways the past year. The Burns company was one of seven in the one to five million miles category.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cleve B. McPeake, of Lynchburg, Virginia, a son, named Matthew Oley.

Born to Rev. and Mrs. James M. Kerr, of Marlinton, a son, Jon Wesley.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dharl Wilfong, of Hagerstown, Maryland, twin daughters, Belinda Ray and Melisa Kay. The mother is the former Mary Lois Petre, a former teacher in the Green Bank School. Dharl is formerly of Bartow and is with the U.S. Navy. Mrs. Steve Barnisky talked with Mrs. Wilfong by phone and said the Navy granted Dharl a 30 day leave to come home to see mother and daughters.

DEATHS

Mrs. Nat Lee Berry, 71, of Frank; born at Salem, Virginia. Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery at Elkins.

F. H. Chapman, 95, of Hillsboro; born in Dublin, Ireland, October 20, 1871 and came to the United States in 1887. He was an engineer for the C & O until his retirement. Funeral service at Nicely’s Funeral Home in Clifton Forge.

Franklin H. Bond, 75; born at Tenmile, Upshur County. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Nancy A. Brannon, 72, of South Charleston; born at Seebert, a daughter of the late Mrs. K. O. Wade and J. L. Syms. Burial in the Cunningham Memorial Park at St. Albans.

Judge Daniel Walter McNeil, of Lexington, Virginia; born in Pocahontas County, a son of the late John Adam McNeil and Emma Moore McCown McNeil.

Staff Sergeant Richard Arnold Wilfong, 28, of Renick, stationed with the U. S. Army in Germany was killed in an automobile wreck. Burial in the Ellis Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery near Renick.

William Everett McNabb, 34, Quartermaster of the U. S. Atlantic Fleet of Norfolk, Virginia. Funeral at Ellis Chapel.